The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Sunday said it has completed the main line to the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, on Sunday, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

Mr Ojulari said the purpose of his visit to Mr Tinubu was to update him on the 2025 performance of NNPC and to discuss the strategic priorities for 2026.

“We have been able to successfully complete the welding of the main line of the AKK gas pipeline. You remember sometime in summer, we were able to cross the River Niger which has been a struggle for many years.

“By completing this main line, what that means is that we can begin to make all the connections to the main line, which we will do in the earlier parts of next year,” Mr Ojulari said.

“And why that is very important is that it brings gas in its full form into the northern part of Nigeria. We’re looking at Kaduna, Kano, and also of course, Ajaokuta, and Abuja, where we begin to see industrialisation, industrial parks taking gas for gas-based industry, fertiliser plants, as well as generating power.”

The AKK pipeline can transport two billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day to three proposed independent power plants in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano, as well as other gas-based industries, and to other identified and proposed commercial off-takers along the entire pipeline route.

Since the flag-off of the project by former President Muhammadu Buhari in June 2020, NNPC Ltd. has recorded significant achievements, and the project is well on course to deliver on schedule.

Speaking further, Mr Ojulari said in 2026, NNPC will focus on increasing production.

“When we say increasing production, it sounds simple, but there’s a lot that goes into it. It means attracting the right investment to increase production, whether it’s oil or gas. And next year, we’re hoping to achieve at least 1.8 million barrels per day again, stepping up from where we are this year in terms of oil production, as well as a further increase in terms of gas production.

“We’re expecting more investment decisions to come through next year. Next year also, we’re looking at our portfolio as well, to rationalise our portfolio. This is to ensure that we can do that in a way that we attract more investment for incremental production as well as more investment to develop all the fields that have been fallow for a very long time,” he added.