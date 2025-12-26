In a coordinated US–Nigeria military operation, the United States and Nigerian security forces on Thursday carried out precision airstrikes against identified terrorist targets in northwest Nigeria, including in Sokoto State and parts of neighbouring Zamfara State, authorities said.

The joint action on Christmas Day targeted militants linked to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISWAP) accused of carrying out violent attacks in the region, including bombings and assaults on civilians.

According to official statements, the strikes were the result of intelligence sharing and strategic coordination between the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Nigerian military.

US military aircraft and assets engaged known terrorist camps and bombed insurgent positions in Sokoto and nearby areas of Zamfara, where terrorists embedded themselves to launch attacks against local communities.

Security sources report that explosions from the joint bombardment occurred near some villages in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, where suspected ISIS-linked terrorists have launched attacks in recent times.

While casualty figures remain unclear, the strikes were described by US officials as “precision hits on terrorist targets” aimed at degrading the operational capabilities of terrorists and their enablers.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the operation, describing it as part of structured counter-terrorism cooperation with the United States.

In a statement early Friday, the ministry said the collaboration respects Nigeria’s sovereignty and international law and includes intelligence sharing and tactical support.

The Ministry such cooperation aims to confront persistent terrorism and violent extremism in the northwest region.

US officials, including President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, have framed the strikes as retaliation against extremists accused of targeting civilians and religious minorities.

However, the Nigerian government has cautioned against viewing Nigeria’s security crises through a religious lens.

US forces have conducted similar operations in other parts of the world as part of the country’s ongoing global counter-terrorism efforts.

This is a developing story. PREMIUM TIMES will provide additional details as they become available.

US President Trump speaks on Nigeria-US operation

In a post on his Truth Social, US President Trump wrote, “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not

allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Militarv, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians

continues.”

Nigeria confirms operation

The Nigerian government has confirmed the joint operation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement entitled “NIGERIA-UNITED STATES SECURITY COOPERATION_AND INTELLIGENCE COLLABORATION HITS AT TERRORIST TARGETS IN NIGERIA”.

Signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Ministry’s spokesperson, the statement read as follows:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism. This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.

“In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.

“Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.

“The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels.”