Six members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Zamfara State House of Assembly have formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing what they said is a systemic disregard for constitutional processes within the state legislature.

The lawmakers announced their decision in Gusau on Wednesday evening, following a period of deliberation over what they termed the “poor management” of the legislative arm.

They alleged that the Assembly has been reduced to a “rubber stamp” for Governor Dauda Lawal, effectively functioning as an extension of the executive branch rather than an independent body.

The defectors, who are among the nine lawmakers suspended in February 2024, said their suspension is illegal. Three of the nine suspended lawmakers were members of the APC.

The suspension, they argued, silenced the voices of their constituents and forced them to challenge the “illegalities” of the Assembly.

The defecting members include Bashar Aliyu (Gummi I) – who is the factional speaker, Nasiru Abdullahi (Maru North), Bashir Masama (Bukkuyum North), Bashir Bello (Bungudu West), Amiru Keta (Tsafe West), and Muktar Nasir (Kaura North).

The lawmakers alleged that during their absence, the Assembly passed laws without meeting the constitutionally mandated quorum, rendering such legislative actions null and void.

They called upon the National Assembly to intervene and investigate the “breakdown of the rule of law” in Zamfara.

Explaining their defection to the APC, the lawmakers cited the need for justice, fairness, and political harmony.

The factional speaker, Mr Aliyu, described the move as a “bold and wise decision” aimed at fostering political stability and ensuring the development of the state.

“I wish to formally congratulate all of us for joining the progressives,” Mr Aliyu stated. “May this decision mark the beginning of success and development for our dear state and Nigeria at large.”

The defection of the lawmakers from the PDP occurred about three weeks after Shamsudeen Basko, representing Talata-Mafara North Constituency, and Nura Dahiru, representing Birnin-Magaji Constituency, defected from the APC to the PDP.

Zamfara legislative crisis

The Zamfara House of Assembly has been polarised since late 2023 after the some lawmakers criticised the governor’s alleged frequent travels amid rising banditry.

The six defecting members and three others were suspended following allegations of “unparliamentary conduct” and “plotting to destabilise” the House.

However, the suspended members maintained that their removal was a political witch-hunt designed to clear the way for Governor Lawal’s legislative agenda without opposition.

The crisis reached a boiling point when a group of six lawmakers, led by Mr Aliyu, challenged the leadership of the state-recognised Speaker and formed a parallel faction.

This led to a split where two groups claimed to be the legitimate leadership of the House.