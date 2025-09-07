The lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, says he has accepted his expulsion from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in good faith and will announce his new party soon.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NNPP in Kano expelled Mr Jibrin from the party after accusing him of anti-party activities and failing to meet his financial obligations to the party.

The NNPP chairperson in Kano, Hashim Dungurawa, announced the sanction at a press conference on Saturday.

Reacting to the development, Mr Jibrin, in a statement late Saturday, said his NNPP membership has ended. He, however, decried that he was not given an opportunity for a fair hearing by the NNPP before his expulsion.

“No invitation was extended to me to defend or explain myself by any organ of the party and in the process, neglecting the very important principle of fair hearing, due process and justice that the NNPP cry out loud and demand from others,” he wrote.

“Even under military dictatorship, an accused is subjected to a court martial. Perhaps, if the appropriate processes were followed, the need for such harsh decision to force me out of a party and family I love so dearly may not be necessary,” the lawmaker wrote.

Mr Jibrin, even as a member of the NNPP, has been a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu. Many observers expect him to join Mr Tinubu’s party, APC, which is the main opposition in Kano.

Read Mr Jibrin’s full statement below.

It came as a surprise and a rude shock, my sudden expulsion from the NNPP.

I strongly believe the contents of the interview I granted few days ago in English and Hausa should not warrant such heavy penalty because it is in tandem with the core principles of our party and movement which allows for dissenting views overtly or covertly. I expected the party to pick lessons from the interview. For the purpose of emphasis, I stand by all the statements I made in the interviews.

No invitation was extended to me to defend or explain myself by any organ of the party and in the process, neglecting the very important principle of fair hearing, due process and justice that the NNPP cry out loud and demand from others. Even under military dictatorship, an accused is subjected to a court martial. Perhaps, if the appropriate processes were followed, the need for such harsh decision to force me out of a party and family I love so dearly may not be necessary.

While, I would have loved to stay in the NNPP and continue my service to our people and country despite differences on some issues (which I will adress elaborately in due course to avoid people being mislead), the party has made and announced a decision. I am therefore obliged to accept the decision of the party in good faith and without grudges. But for the respect I have for the party, its members and leaders, I would have viewed this action as null and void as it failed to follow due process or coming from a factional group of the party and test it in court. I will rather wish the party well and go in peace. I beg the party to allow me also go in peace.

On the issue of non-payment of my dues, I am appealing to the party that there is no need to go to court as I have never refused to pay my dues. I respectfully request the party to send me the invoice and I will promptly pay. I have always advocated for harmonious relationships in Kano and Nigeria, so I am appealing to NNPP to stay on the part of decorum without personal attacks or throwing abuses and insults as we part ways. For me, relationship will continue irrespective of party affiliation.

The party’s position on political value is no news to me. The party does not believe any body has political value and come short in treating people with the respect they deserve at various levels. This case is a clear instance. I am grateful to the Almighty for what ever value I have, no matter how little and will be more than glad to invest it where it will be appreciated with dignity rather than a place where no matter what you bring on board, you are a nobody and you brought nothing!

While thanking the party for the support I enjoyed during our sojourn, I am proud of my contributions to the party and movement over the years. Whether it is acknowledged or not, I am happy enough with Allah SWT as witness.

I welcome all my supporters who wish to join me in my new journey. But for those who chose to remain in NNPP, I hold no grudges against them and I look forward to keeping a peaceful and harmonious relationship with them both at the local, state and national levels.

Finally, I will carefully weigh all the options before me as I decide on my next political home. SO HELP ME GOD.