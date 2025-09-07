Bullion Records’ fast-rising Afrobeats star, Harcher, premiered the music video of his hit single ‘Sepe Sepe’.

The release marks a major milestone for the singer, further cementing his growing influence in the global Afrobeat scene.

Born Abdul Rahman Yusuf Okanlawon, Harcher has steadily carved a niche for himself as one of the most exciting voices of his generation.

A gifted songwriter and singer, his sound fuses rich African rhythms with fresh, modern influences that continue to resonate across borders.

Produced by Yeba, mixed and mastered by Aris, and directed by Charles Films, ‘Sepe Sepe’ comes alive with a vibrant visual interpretation that matches its infectious energy.

Sepe Sepe

Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, Bullion Records’ CEO, said the global premiere underscores the label’s commitment to showcasing African talent on the world stage.

“The premiere of Sepe Sepe shows how far Afrobeat has come in redefining world music. At Bullion Records, we are proud of Harcher’s growth and creativity. This is not just a video; it is a statement of how African artistes can compete and shine globally,” Mr Ajadi said.

An elated Harcher expressed gratitude to his fans and teased plans for his highly anticipated full-length album.

“Sepe Sepe is dear to me because it represents my growth as an artiste. The love I have received so far is overwhelming, and I promise to keep giving my fans the best. By November 1st, 2025, I will be releasing my full album, and I cannot wait to share it with the world,” Harcher announced.

Since its release on 15 June, Harcher’s extended play, The Great Arrival, has continued to shine on streaming platforms, earning critical acclaim and expanding his fan base globally.

With the worldwide premiere of ‘Sepe Sepe’, Harcher strengthens his position as one of the most promising voices shaping Afrobeat’s new wave and setting the stage for a defining moment when his debut album drops this November.