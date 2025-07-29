The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a record-breaking $10.4 million prize pool for the upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), marking a bold financial leap designed to elevate the tournament’s status and reward excellence at every level.

For the first time in the competition’s history, the eventual champions will receive $3.5 million, a 75% increase from the $2 million earned by Senegal in the last edition. This is part of CAF’s wider commitment to boosting African football’s commercial appeal and competitive edge.

New era of reward: Full prize breakdown

CAF confirmed the revamped distribution structure will benefit all 19 participating teams, ensuring even group-stage exits receive financial compensation. Here’s the full breakdown:

Champions: $3.5 million

Runners-up: $1.2 million

Third place: $700,000

Fourth place: $600,000

Quarter-finalists: $450,000 each

Third/Fourth in group: $300,000 or $200,000

Bottom in five-team groups: $200,000

Motsepe: “It’s about more than money, it’s development”

CAF President Patrice Motsepe described the financial bump as a strategic move aimed at supporting domestic football ecosystems and increasing the global competitiveness of African players.

“This increase in prize money will support the development of locally based players and help strengthen the global competitiveness of African football,” Mr Motsepe said in a CAF statement.

He added: “CHAN remains a key part of our strategy to make African football more appealing to fans, sponsors, and global broadcasters.”

First-ever Tri-Nation hosting as CHAN expands

The 2024 CHAN, officially branded CAF African Nations Championship Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2024, will be the first edition hosted by three countries.

Rescheduled to hold from 2 to 30 August, the tournament will feature 19 national teams composed exclusively of players who ply their trade in their country’s domestic league.

Nigeria returns: Redemption on the horizon?

Among the headline participants is Nigeria, which is making a much-anticipated return after missing the last edition.

The Super Eagles B squad booked their ticket by defeating eternal rivals Ghana 3–1 on aggregate and now look to go one step further than their best-ever finish as runners-up in 2018.

With Coach Eric Chelle at the helm, the team, loaded with domestic talent, has its sights set on a first-ever CHAN title, fueled by the promise of history, redemption, and a richer-than-ever reward.

Powerhouses assemble

Also joining the fray are defending champions Senegal, record winners Morocco, DR Congo, Algeria, Guinea, and Zambia, setting the stage for a fiercely contested championship.

With a bigger pot, a broader stage, and more eyes watching, CHAN 2024 is no longer just a showcase for local stars; it’s a full-blown battle for pride, prestige, and now, a serious payday.