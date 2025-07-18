Governor Abba Yusuf has urged Kano people to demonstrate the hospitality they are known for as President Bola Tinubu visits their state on Friday.
The president is scheduled to visit Kano to offer his condolences for the passing of business mogul, Aminu Dantata.
The schedule was disclosed in a statement by Sunusi Tofa, director of press for Kano State. The president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed the visit.
Governor Yusuf expressed his appreciation for the visit, describing it as “a show of national unity and respect for the people of Kano and the legacy of the late Aminu Alhassan Dantata.
“I urge all Kano residents to receive the President warmly and in an orderly manner as he joins us in mourning one of our greatest elder statesmen.”
“This is a moment of solemn reflection and national respect,” Mr. Yusuf said.
The state government said it has made all necessary arrangements, including security and logistics, to ensure the president’s smooth visit.
Background
Mr Ɗantata died on 28 June in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. He was the last surviving child of Alhassan Dantata and uncle to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.
His business interests cut across agriculture, real estate, construction and manufacturing.
He was also widely known for his philanthropic activities, for example, donating N1.5 billion last year to victims of the devastating Maiduguri flood.
Born in Kano in 1931, Mr Dantata was the Chancellor of Al-Qalam University.
He started his business career at 18 years as a produce buyer in Alhassan Dantata and Sons Limited. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of the company when he died.
In addition to his business interests, Mr Dantata was elected a member of the Northern House of Assembly in 1966 and the following year appointed a Commissioner in the Kano State Government, where he served from 1967 to 1973.
Mr Dantata also served as a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee for the 1979 Constitution, which ushered in Nigeria’s Second Republic in 1979. He was a recipient of several honorary degrees from different universities.
