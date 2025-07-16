President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the new coalition of the opposition attended Tuesday’s burial ceremony of former President Muhammadu Buhari but departed without exchanging greetings.

The dignitaries were in Daura to witness the burial and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

President Tinubu had declared Tuesday a public holiday to honour the late former President whom he succeeded in May 2023.

Among the dignitaries were several leaders of the new coalition of the political opposition.

They included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors of Kaduna and Sokoto states, Nasir El-Rufai and Aminu Tambuwal, respectively, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

However, none of the leaders interacted with the president at the event.

Mr Buhari died 25 months after leaving office. His remains were received on Tuesday by Mr Tinubu at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

President Tinubu arrived at the airport from Abuja at 1:42 p.m. and inspected a guard of honour before the Nigerian Air Force plane conveying the remains of his predecessor from London landed at 1:51 p.m.

Mr Tinubu led the remains in a 45-minute drive to Daura in a motorcade. On their arrival in Daura, Mr Tinubu remained in his vehicle surrounded by security personnel, including the service chiefs, while the body was taken into Mr Buhari’s sitting room, already filled with family members and mourners.

The body was subsequently brought out for the funeral prayers, where Atiku and some of the coalition leaders were waiting.

Mr Tinubu alighted from his car and joined the crowd of mourners a few steps away.

After the prayer, the body was taken to the burial site in a place said to be the deceased’s preferred relaxation spot in the main residence.

Atiku and his associates left the area immediately after the prayer with some supporters chanting ‘Sai Atiku’, while President Tinubu sat with other mourners facing the lifeless body and the prepared grave.

The Chief Imam of Daura, Salisu Rabiu, conducted the burial prayer.

In the crowd were the Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Lamine Zeine, a former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar.

Also present were President Umaru Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, the Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Lamine Zeine, and a former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou.

The mourners observed the interment and the funeral featuring full military honours, including a 21-gun salute.

Mr Tinubu left Katsina late Tuesday after the ceremony. However, Atiku and his associates returned to pray at the graveside and offer their condolences to the deceased’s family on Wednesday.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, also arrived in Daura on Wednesday to condole with the family.

Other dignitaries who departed Daura after the ceremony on Tuesday were Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and senators Kawu Sumaila, Abdulaziz Yari, Sani Bello, Abu Ibrahim, and Ahmed Sani.

The security chiefs in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla; the former Chief of Defence Staff, Tukur Buratai; and the former Director General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, led the college of governors.

They included Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abba Yusuf of Kano, Uba Sani of Kaduna, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe, and Umar Namadi of Jigawa.

Other governors were Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and Bassey Otu of Cross River. Former governors in attendance included Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina), Ali Modu Sheriff (Borno), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

The richest African man, Aliko Dangote, was also present, alongside Sayyu Dantata and Dahiru Mangal. Traditional rulers included the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, and the emirs of Katsina and Kano.

