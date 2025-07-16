Street-hop singer, Habeeb Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has once again thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu, reaffirming his support in a new viral online video

This comes as some celebrities who supported President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election openly express regret over their decision, citing the country’s ongoing economic hardship.

However, the controversial singer, known for his outspoken nature, dismissed growing public criticism of the president and hailed Tinubu’s leadership style. This marks yet another instance of the singer openly backing the ruling party, similar to his involvement in the Osun 2022 gubernatorial election, where he participated in the campaign.

In an Instagram video, he appeared confident in Nigeria’s direction under the current administration. He said, “Since I was born and Nigeria has existed, people say ‘Nigeria will get better’. Nigeria only gets better under the Tinubu administration.

“It is President Bola Tinubu who makes the country great. He is the best president Nigeria ever had, though I don’t know how future presidents will perform, but he is the best we ever had,” he said.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner stated that despite widespread complaints and harsh assessments from citizens and bloggers, the president is taking effective action quietly behind the scenes.

Tinubu is working

The singer also criticised Nigerians who regularly attack the president on social media and other platforms. He said such criticisms go unanswered because, in his view, Mr Tinubu prefers to focus on governance rather than public arguments. He claimed: “Whenever Nigerians and bloggers insult Tinubu, the president does not respond to their criticisms because he is busy working.”

Portable contrasted Mr Tinubu and his predecessor, late President Muhammadu Buhari. He said: “He is working and just talking, I don’t lie, because I was part of people who previously abused the president during the EndSARS, where former president Muhammadu Buhari allegedly ordered Lekki Toll Gate shootings, but Tinubu is indeed working as president.”

He acknowledged that he had been among the voices condemning President Tinubu during the EndSARS movement, particularly over the tragic Lekki Toll Gate shooting. However, he stressed that his current position reflects what he perceives as progress under Tinubu.

Portable stated, “Whoever works hard under the Tinubu administration will find means to survive, just like me, who hustles well.”

Portable’s praise for Tinubu came just days after publicly criticising the late former President Muhammadu Buhari. In the clip, he blamed the ex-president for allegedly ordering the Lekki Toll Gate shootings during the EndSARS protests and blocking food borders in some parts of the country.

