Kano State has been thrown into mourning after a fatal auto crash claimed the lives of 19 people returning from the just concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Ogun State.

As reported by Kano Times, the tragic accident happened on Saturday in Dakatsalle town, about 50 kilometres from Kano, as the state’s contingent approached the final stretch of their journey home. The victims included athletes, a journalist, medical staff, and sports officials.

According to the Chairperson of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Fagge, the vehicle was carrying 30 people when the crash occurred.

“As I am talking to you now, we have counted 19 dead bodies,” Mr Fagge said, adding that several others sustained injuries and were receiving medical treatment. Mr Fagge was quoted on Kano Times.

Authorities have not confirmed the exact cause of the crash, but emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the scene. Victims were taken to Kura General Hospital for urgent care, according to Ado Salisu, a former Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

The Kano Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) also acknowledged the incident. However, the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, stated that investigations were still ongoing.

“We just received the report of the accident, so I cannot confirm the exact number of casualties at the moment,” Mr Labaran said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Zahraddeen Saleh, Chairperson of the Kano chapter of SWAN, confirmed that among those who died were the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Sports Commission and a photojournalist working with Express Radio, an online news platform.

Painful ending to glorious outing

Kano State had finished 13th on the overall NSF medals table, with a respectable haul of six gold, 13 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

The contingent had represented the state with pride and dedication throughout the competition, making their tragic return all the more heartbreaking.

Government reacts

In response to the incident, the Kano State Government released an official statement through the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. We are devastated by the news of the ghastly accident that occurred as our athletes were returning home after representing our great state with pride and commitment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire sporting community in Kano,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

He described the tragedy as a moment of collective grief for the state, assuring the public that the government would stand by the victims and their families, providing medical attention and necessary support.

Mr Kwankwaso also commended the first responders and medical teams for their swift action and promised a full report on the incident, with appropriate steps to follow.

Looking ahead with heavy hearts

As the state continues to process the tragedy, messages of sympathy and solidarity have poured in from across the country.

What was meant to be a joyful return from a successful sporting event has instead become a moment of deep sorrow.

The Kano State Government has pledged to review safety measures for future travels involving official state teams and has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and safety of all its representatives in national events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

