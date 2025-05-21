Hamdiyya Shariff, a human rights activist in a legal tussle with the Sokoto State Government, has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post by her legal counsel, Abba Hikima.

Mr Hikima said Ms Shariff went missing around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 20 May.

An outspoken critic of the Sokoto State Government’s handling of insecurity, she was last seen leaving her residence in the early hours of Tuesday.

She “left home to buy foodstuffs,” Mr Hikima said, adding that her whereabouts were unknown since then.

The lawyer said the police in Sokoto had been informed about the incident.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Ahmad Rufa’i, said he was unaware of “any missing person” report. He promised to confirm and get back.

Background

Ms Shariff first made national headlines in late 2024 after posting a TikTok video criticising Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration for its response to rampant banditry and the plight of displaced women in Sokoto State.

In the video, she highlighted the dire conditions in rural areas and accused the government of negligence.

After the video went viral, Ms Shariff was arrested on 9 November 2024 but was subsequently released. She was then abducted on 13 November 2024 by armed men on her way to collect her phone from a charging point. She was beaten, thrown off a moving tricycle and left with severe injuries.

Ms Shariff, aged 18, was again arrested and charged in a Sharia court for the use of abusive language against the state governor and “inciting disturbance.”

Her lawyer, Mr Hikima, was also threatened, prompting Amnesty International to call for an investigation into alleged threats to their lives.

The Sokoto State Government has not commented since she was reported missing. However, this is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

