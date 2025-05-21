President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday felicitated two British-Nigerians, Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson, on their election and inauguration as Mayors in London.

The president commended Messrs Bright and Jackson for sustaining the legacy of good works by Nigerians in the diaspora and consistently promoting the values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and commitment to the well-being of others.

Their stories, he said, would inspire countless young people – both at home and in the diaspora – to pursue excellence and serve their communities with distinction, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Mayor Opeyemi Bright and Mayor Jason Jackson, the president said.

“I urge you to continue giving your best in your new roles as the first citizens of Barking and Dagenham, and Islington.

“I have every confidence in your abilities and look forward to the positive impact you will make in your respective boroughs,” Mr Tinubu stated.

Mr Bright was sworn in as the Civic Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, making history as the borough’s youngest-ever mayor at just 29, following seven years of outstanding service to her community.

Mr Jackson also became the first Nigerian-born Mayor of Islington since the borough’s establishment in 1900, following a rapid rise through

Before becoming Mayor, Mr Bright was the borough’s youngest Labour Councillor at 22, a feat achieved in 2018.

Mr Jackson was first elected as a councillor in 2022 and became Chair of Islington’s Homes and Communities Committee in 2023.

