The Nigerian government has warned illegal miners to immediately vacate all sites in Zamfara State, citing a recent lead poisoning in Bugundu Local Government Area of the state.

Segun Tomori, the special assistant on media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement noted that all mining activities are still on hold until the release of standard operating procedures that will guide the resumption of exploration in the state.

Mr Alake, reacting to the report on lead poisoning, said the ban on mining in the state in the last six years meant there shouldn’t have been any reason for lead poisoning.

He explained that the outbreak was evidence that traditional and local institutions allowed illegal miners to operate in their areas in flagrant violation of the ban.

“Every citizen should obey the laws and regulations established by constituted authorities. Our revered traditional institutions and local authorities, which are funded from the federation accounts, have an even higher responsibility to enforce government directives.

“However, where they demonstrate wilful negligence and abdicate their responsibilities, they perpetrate a state of anomie with dire consequences, as we are witnessing in this case,” Mr Alake was quoted as saying.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

To mitigate the situation, the minister said experts and ministry officials’ reports will recommend specific interventions enabling us to stave off future calamities.

Mr Alake commended the government of Zamfara State for deploying emergency services to the area and called for more collaboration between the state and officials of the ministry in the state.

“We must work together to kick out illegal miners from all corners to protect the lives of innocent citizens endangered by the desperation of a few individuals to make money at all costs.”

Mr Alake said the ministry would soon release comprehensive standard operating procedures to guide the resumption of mining in Zamfara.

The procedures, he explained, shall address cases of existing holders of mining licenses and fresh applicants, compliance with community development agreements, and beneficiation and remediation efforts to overhaul the mining sector in the state.

He reiterated that the recent approval of the deployment of satellite technology to monitor mining nationwide will put an end to illegal mining and other sharp practices in the sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

