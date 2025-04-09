The Nigerian government has warned illegal miners to immediately vacate all sites in Zamfara State, citing a recent lead poisoning in Bugundu Local Government Area of the state.
Segun Tomori, the special assistant on media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
The statement noted that all mining activities are still on hold until the release of standard operating procedures that will guide the resumption of exploration in the state.
Mr Alake, reacting to the report on lead poisoning, said the ban on mining in the state in the last six years meant there shouldn’t have been any reason for lead poisoning.
|
He explained that the outbreak was evidence that traditional and local institutions allowed illegal miners to operate in their areas in flagrant violation of the ban.
“Every citizen should obey the laws and regulations established by constituted authorities. Our revered traditional institutions and local authorities, which are funded from the federation accounts, have an even higher responsibility to enforce government directives.
“However, where they demonstrate wilful negligence and abdicate their responsibilities, they perpetrate a state of anomie with dire consequences, as we are witnessing in this case,” Mr Alake was quoted as saying.
To mitigate the situation, the minister said experts and ministry officials’ reports will recommend specific interventions enabling us to stave off future calamities.
Mr Alake commended the government of Zamfara State for deploying emergency services to the area and called for more collaboration between the state and officials of the ministry in the state.
“We must work together to kick out illegal miners from all corners to protect the lives of innocent citizens endangered by the desperation of a few individuals to make money at all costs.”
Mr Alake said the ministry would soon release comprehensive standard operating procedures to guide the resumption of mining in Zamfara.
READ ALSO: Gov Lawal tours mining sites in Zamfara, expects more revenue as security improves
The procedures, he explained, shall address cases of existing holders of mining licenses and fresh applicants, compliance with community development agreements, and beneficiation and remediation efforts to overhaul the mining sector in the state.
He reiterated that the recent approval of the deployment of satellite technology to monitor mining nationwide will put an end to illegal mining and other sharp practices in the sector.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999