Senators from the 19 states of the North have condemned the gruesome murder of at least 16 travellers in Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, in a statement on Friday night, described the killings as a clear violation of the fundamental human rights of the victims.

The victims, reportedly hunters, were travelling from Rivers State to Kano ahead of the Sallah celebrations when they were ambushed in the Uromi area of Edo State.

Reports indicate that members of a local vigilante group, alongside some armed youth, stopped the bus conveying the travellers, dragged them out the vehicle, subjected them to physical assault, and subsequently set them ablaze after identifying them as northerners.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday.

In response, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, visited the scene on Friday and assured that the perpetrators would be identified and prosecuted.

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings and ensure justice is served.

Amnesty International and other prominent Nigerians, have also condemned the attack, demanding an immediate and transparent investigation.

Police in the state have, however, arrested 14 suspects linked to the incidents.

Senators demand justice

In the statement, Mr Yar’Adua, who represents Katsina Central Senatorial District, called on the Edo State Government to take immediate action against those responsible for the act.

“The Northern Senators Forum is deeply disturbed and saddened by the gruesome mob killings of innocent Nigerians in Uromi, Edo State on Thursday 27 March, 2025. These individuals, who were traveling to the Northern part of Nigeria, were tragically stereotyped as Fulani kidnappers and brutally murdered in a despicable manner.

“We strongly condemn this heinous act, which is a clear violation of the fundamental human rights of the victims. We urge the Edo State Government to take immediate action to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of this gruesome murder,” he said.

The senator called on security agencies, the state government, and relevant stakeholders to work collaboratively to prevent such tragic incidents from recurring in the future.

“We call on the Edo State Government, the security agencies, and all stakeholders to work together to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. We must promote a culture of tolerance, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians.”

Commendation of federal government’s response

Mr Yar’Adua also praised President Tinubu for his prompt directive to security agencies and mandating a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the police and other security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident, with a view to arresting the culprits. This swift action demonstrates the government’s commitment to upholding justice and protecting the rights of all citizens.”

Upholding fundamental human rights

Mr Yar’Adua said the killings contravened Nigeria’s constitutional provisions regarding fundamental rights.

He said no citizen has the authority to restrict another’s movement within the country, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“As stated in Section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution, every citizen has the right to freedom of movement and residence throughout the country. No citizen can be expelled from or refused entry into Nigeria. We must uphold these fundamental principles and ensure that all citizens are treated with dignity and respect,” the senator said.

