Emmanuel Uduaghan, the husband of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has demanded a public apology from Ebonyi North Senator, Onyekachi Nwebonyi over his statement alleging that he married the suspended Kogi senator under duress.

Mr Uduaghan, a traditional chief of Warri Kingdom in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, gave Mr Nwebonyi a 14-day ultimatum to issue a written apology and ensure its circulation across media platforms.

He warned that failure to comply, the matter would lead to legal action.

The demand was conveyed through a letter dated 27 March and written by Mr Uduaghan’s legal counsel, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Nwebonyi’s controversial public appearances

Mr Nwebonyi has been actively defending the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, against allegations of sexual harassment made by the Kogi senator.

As the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Mr Nwebonyi has appeared on multiple television platforms to support Mr Akpabio, consistently presenting himself as a witness to what transpired in Akwa Ibom between the senate president and Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He consistently claimed to have been present on the day Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Mr Akpabio made inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to the senate president’s residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

On Tuesday, Mr Nwebonyi represented the senate president at a hearing on the sexual harassment allegations before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. The session later escalated into a heated verbal exchange between him and a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

In a recent interview on News Central Television, Mr Nwebonyi alleged that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan pressured her husband into marriage through blackmail, claiming that their union was established under duress.

“In my own assessment she is not among the beautiful women in Nigeria and it is high time we come hard on her and why people like us are speaking on top of our voice is not just to protect and defend the senate president but to protect and defend her future victims. Even her present husband, she married him out of something like this. She threatened to sue the man. I have a letter circulated over the world that the man should pay her N10 billion or marry her under duress.

“So the marriage was under duress. A product of blackmail. I was watching a video of how the father of the first wife of the husband narrated her ordeal. This lady came into their family, destabilised the family and took over her husband. And without going into her character, ask Senator Natasha how many husbands has she had in her life at the age of 47 or 45,” Mr Nwebonyi said during the interview on News Central TV.

Defamation and reputational damage

In the letter, Mr Uduaghan’s lawyer refuted the allegations and emphasised that the senator and her husband are well-respected personalities.

“The said defamatory statements made by you were widely circulated by users of other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and many more within and outside Nigeria with the intention of damaging the reputation of our clients.

“Contrary to the malicious words spoken by you, our clients are very respectable, successful, result oriented and self-decision driven members of the Nigerian Society. Chief Uduaghan is a very successful businessman, community leader, high chief and philanthropist, known for upholding cherished values of the Nigerian society to the admiration of many,” the lawyer said.

The legal counsel noted that the defamatory statements had caused embarrassment, distrust, and damage to the couple’s reputation among family, friends, and associates.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is a successful Nigerian politician, opinion moulder, defender of the needy, efficient wife and mother well admired at home and abroad.

“Since you uttered your said defamatory words that were widely aired, some family members, friends, political and business associates of our clients now view them with a strange level of disdain and distrust. Our clients have been deeply embarrassed by the extent and effect of your false and malicious words,” he said.

Public apology or legal action

Mr Uduaghan’s lawyer, however, demanded that Mr Nwebonyi should issue a public apology within 14 days of receiving the letter and that the apology must be prominently aired on News Central Television and widely circulated across social media platforms where the defamatory statements were spread.

“Consequently, we hereby demand a written apology from you within 14 days from the date of your receipt of this letter. The apology should be widely circulated. It must, in particular, be aired on News Central TV and published by various social media platforms which published your defarnatory words,” the lawyer said.

The counsel warned that failure to comply would result in legal action to seek redress for the reputational damage inflicted on Mr Uduaghan and his wife.

“Failing a satisfactory response from you, our instruction is to initiate the necessary legal process to seek redress for our clients ” he said.

