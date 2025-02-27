The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the Muslims to look for the crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH from Friday.
This directive was issued in a statement on Thursday by Sambo Junaidu, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, Feb. 28, corresponding to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH.
“Muslims are encouraged to look out for the moon and report any sightings to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” Mr Junaidu said.
|
He quoted the sultan as praying for Allah’s guidance and blessings upon all Muslims as they fulfil their religious obligations.
READ ALSO: NCDMB refutes report about Ogbe spending N7.7bn on consultancy, N580m on training in London
“For immediate reporting, the following contact numbers can be reached: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08099945903, and 07067146900.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, a sacred period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community observed by Muslims worldwide.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999