The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on the Muslims to look for the crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH from Friday.

This directive was issued in a statement on Thursday by Sambo Junaidu, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Friday, Feb. 28, corresponding to the 29th day of Sha’aban 1446 AH, shall be the day to look out for the new crescent of Ramadan 1446 AH.

“Muslims are encouraged to look out for the moon and report any sightings to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” Mr Junaidu said.

He quoted the sultan as praying for Allah’s guidance and blessings upon all Muslims as they fulfil their religious obligations.

“For immediate reporting, the following contact numbers can be reached: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08099945903, and 07067146900.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, a sacred period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community observed by Muslims worldwide.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

