The Katsina State Hisbah Board has banned all nightclub activities across the state, citing Islamic principles and the need to uphold moral values.
The Hisbah Commander-General, Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar), announced this in a statement issued in Katsina on Wednesday.
He ordered nightclub owners to shut down their establishments to curb immoral practices, protect societal values, and address security concerns in the state.
“The board warned that violators would face strict penalties. Security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the order.
|
“We are committed to building a morally upright society and ensuring peace and security in Katsina State,” the Hisbah commander said.
He said the board has informed relevant security agencies, including the state Commissioner for Internal Security, to enforce the directive effectively.
ALSO READ: Hisbah arrests eight alleged cross-dressers in Kano
“This move aligns with Hisbah’s broader efforts to ensure residents continue their lives in line with religious and moral standards,” he said.
The state’s agency had also in July 2024 Hisbah banned prostitution and gambling across the state.
“Hisbah is watching any person with funny hair-style and taking necessary actions against them in the state,” a statement issued by the organisation at the time added.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999