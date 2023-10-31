The Kano State Hisbah Board has apprehended eight suspected cross-dressers during a wedding in Kofar Waika in the Gwale Local Government Area of the state.
This is contained in a statement issued to journalists by the Deputy Commander General of the board, Mujaheed Aminudeen-Abubakar, on Tuesday in Kano, the state capital.
According to the board, the suspects were arrested following a tip-off by good Samaritans that young men dressed in female Fulani attire attended and were dancing at a wedding.
“Our officials, on receiving the information, went to the venue of the wedding ceremony and apprehended eight young men, including the groom, dressed in full female Fulani attire, dancing to music in their regalia,” he said.
READ ALSO: Kebbi govt co-opts Hisbah as security outfit, announces N100 million donation
Mr Aminudeen-Abubakar, according to the statement, said that they confessed to the crime when arraigned before Hisbah Shari’a Court in Kano.
The judge, Khadi Tanimu-Sani, ordered that each of them be given 10 lashes of cane, pay N20,000 and produce one surety each or be remanded in a correctional centre for three months.
The board, which was established in the year 2000, is saddled with the responsibility of enjoining what is right and forbidden in Islamic ways and manners.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999