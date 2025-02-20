An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday adjourned until 15 April the alleged defamation suit against Instagram celebrity Martins Otse, also known as Verydarkblackman (VDM).

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, and his son, Folarin, popularly known as Falz, filed the defamatory suit against VDM.

Mr Falana filed the suit following an audio recording made by a cross-dresser, Bobrisky, accusing Mr Falana and his son of perversion of justice.

Justice Matthias Dawodu adjourned the case due to the absence of VDM and his legal representatives.

His lead counsel, Marvin Omorogbe, had in a letter dated 18 February, urged the court to adjourn the case to any date in March or April.

The letter stated that Mr Omorogbe was unavailable due to a domestic emergency.

Counsel to the Falanas, Omotayo Olatunbosun, told the court that the letter was a “time-wasting tactic” on the part of the respondents.

At the court’s prompting, the counsel moved his counter-affidavit, challenging the preliminary objection filed by Verydarkman to the defamation suit.

Following the development, the court adjourned the case until 15 April for a hearing of the preliminary objection.

