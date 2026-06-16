A prosecution witness on Tuesday told the FCT High Court in Abuja how N550 million, converted to United States dollars, was paid in cash for a property the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) linked to the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

EFCC’s 17th witness, Shehu Bello, said the property at No 1 at Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama District, Abuja, “was bought by Farouk Bello from Efab Estate. It was paid in USD in cash. I was paid a commission.”

Mr Shehu, an estate agent and commodity trader, did not state how much commission he was paid and Mr Farouk’s connection with Mr Bello, who emerged last month as the Kogi Central senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the EFCC listed the property as one of the properties the former governor bought with the alleged N110 billion he and his co-defendants allegedly diverted from Kogi State’s coffers while he was in office.

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In September 2024, the EFCC accused Mr Bello alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu of 16 counts of criminal breach of trust.

All the defendants denied the allegations.

Details of properties purchases

Mr Shehu, whose name has come up in previous testimonies, told the court on Tuesday that he handled the purchase of properties for Ali Bello, the former governor’s nephew and a chief of staff to the incumbent governor, Usman Ododo.

Led in evidence by EFCC’s lawyer Kayode Enitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the witness narrated the details of the purchase of six properties, some of which appeared in EFCC’s charges against the defendants.

He said he bought a property for Ali at Plot 1773, Guzape District, Abuja, for N48 million. This property appeared in Count 6 of the anti-graft agency’s indictment against the defendants.

Mr Shehu sold another property at Plot 31, Guzape, Abuja, on behalf of Ali for N100 million. Ali initially purchased the property from one ‘Alhaji Jimeta,’ the witness said.

Mr Farouk bought this property: A02/176 Block 488B, Lome Street, Wuse 1, Abuja, for N105 million from Mercelina Njoku, the witness said. This also appeared in Count 7.

The witness also although he was not involved in the purchase of the property at Plot 1981, Dallas Hill, Maitama, he introduced Ali to the construction company, Metro Dec Construction Limited, from whom he purchased it.

“I made payments to the construction company on his behalf,” the witness said.

He said in total, he paid N5.5 million, N9.8 million, N8 million and $6,000, on Ali’s behalf, although the company obviously received more.

Mr Shehu also said Ali asked him to get a property where he could build a plaza. “I got that property at Durban Street for N650 million from SFC Nigerian Limited; the money was transferred.,” he said.

He identified the property as No: 1058, Cadastral Zone A08, Wuse 2, Abuja, also known as No. 2 Durban Street, Abuja. This property appeared in Count 10 of EFCC’s indictment.

In March, the 11th prosecution witness, James Igbakuleh, narrated how the property was sold to Mr Shehu.

After Mr Shehu finished giving his evidence, Mr Bello’s lawyer, Paul Daudu SAN, requested an adjournment.

Mr Enitan opposed the adjournment because no reason was given. The trial judge agreed with the stance of the prosecution but granted the request for adjournment so the court could hear other matters.

The judge adjourned the case until tomorrow (Wednesday).

Purchase of shopping plaza

The 16th prosecution witness, Baba-Isah Baffa, also narrated the purchase of a shop at Sherif Plaza.

While the the location of the plaza was ommited in the testimony, the witness said Ali indicated interest in buying the shop, priced at N66 million, when he visited the site.

Mr Baffa said Ali was given a form and the requirements for purchase, which he met, and made payment in two tranches: N40 million and N26 million.

Thereafter, Ali was given an allocation letter and receipt of payment.

During cross-examination, the witness said he did not know any of the defendants, and that they were not involved in the purchase of the property. However, he knew the former governor only as a public figure.

It is unclear yet how this property fits into EFCC’s charges against the defendants. However, it is expected that as the trial continues, the anti-graft agency would shed light on the matter.