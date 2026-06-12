Three people have been killed in separate attacks in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, amid growing concerns that armed groups are shifting operations from neighbouring Barkin Ladi following intensified security operations.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) disclosed this in a statement on Thursday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong.

According to the group, armed men invaded Sol village in the Ta-Hoss community of Riyom at about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday and killed two residents identified as Davou Dalyop Patu, 48, and Dalyop Zaram, 38.

The association alleged that the attackers retreated to a nearby settlement in Kwakwi, Ganawuri District, after carrying out the attack.

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BYM said the victims’ bodies had been deposited at the General Hospital in Riyom pending burial.

The group further disclosed that another resident, Toma Chuwang, 55, was killed on Thursday morning at a mining site in Bangai, also in Riyom Local Government Area.

According to the association, the attack occurred while the bodies of the two victims killed in Ta-Hoss were being conveyed to the mortuary.

“After killing two in Ta-Hoss last night, this morning while the victims were being conveyed to the mortuary, one other person was killed five miles away in Bangai in the same Riyom LGA,” the statement said.

BYM expressed concern that the groups responsible for previous attacks in Barkin Ladi may be relocating to Riyom due to ongoing security operations by the State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies in Barkin Ladi and surrounding communities.

The association called on the federal and state governments to strengthen security deployments in Riyom to prevent further attacks.

It also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing intelligence to security agencies, including Operation Enduring Peace.

The latest killings come amid a wave of attacks that have claimed dozens of lives across Plateau State in recent weeks.

On 2 June, at least eight people were killed and 10 others injured when gunmen attacked Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area during a birthday celebration.

Residents said the attackers opened fire on villagers gathered for the event.

Earlier, on 11 May, two men identified as Peter Dung, 22, and Amos Bele Danbwarang, 19, were killed in an ambush at Kyeng village in Bachi District of Riyom Local Government Area.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association said the victims were shot by armed men who fled into the bush after the attack.

On 9 May, at least 12 people, including pregnant women and children, were killed in a midnight attack on Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa Local Government Area.

Amnesty International later condemned the killings and called on authorities to bring perpetrators to justice.

Days before the Bassa attack, gunmen attacked Nding Susut community in Barkin Ladi on 5 May, killing five people, including four women and a nine-year-old boy.

The police subsequently deployed additional personnel to affected communities, while Governor Caleb Mutfwang visited some of the affected areas and pledged to strengthen security measures.

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The governor also announced restrictions on night mining and night grazing as part of efforts to address insecurity in vulnerable communities.

The renewed attacks in Riyom have heightened fears among residents that violence may be spreading to new areas despite ongoing security operations in parts of the state.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies had not issued any official statement on the latest attacks in Riyom.

Calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, were not responded to.