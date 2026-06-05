The Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) on Thursday raised alarm over alleged increasing sexual harassment of women in rural communities of Plateau State.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Rwang Tengwong, the association said women returning from farms in Ganawuri District and nearby communities have reported incidents of harassment.

The group warned that persistent insecurity across affected areas is exposing female farmers and residents to abuse while carrying out their daily activities.

Mr Tengwong said fear has now become a constant reality for many residents.

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BYM linked the alleged harassment to sustained attacks on communities in Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas, including the destruction of farmlands and cattle rustling, which it said have further deepened vulnerability in rural areas.

The association said the concerns come amid renewed violence in the area.

The group also condemned the killing of a 52-year-old farmer, Joshua Bulus, who was ambushed by gunmen in Dyan community of Rim District, Riyom LGA, an incident residents said occurred late at night and heightened fear among locals.

BYM also alleged that about five hectares of cabbage and carrot farms ready for harvest were destroyed overnight in Gassa community of Ropp District, Barkin Ladi LGA, compounding economic losses for affected households.

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According to the group, the latest incidents occurred only days after a deadly attack in Gwom-Ajang village of Foron District, Barkin Ladi LGA, where several people were killed and others injured, underscoring what it described as a pattern of sustained violence.

The association urged security agencies and governments at all levels to move beyond routine condemnations and take concrete steps to protect women and other vulnerable residents, bring perpetrators to justice, and restore safety to affected communities.