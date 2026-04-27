Terrorists have invaded Daarul Kitab, an Islamic school and orphanage, kidnapping 24 pupils and two relatives of the school’s proprietor.

The terrorists stormed the school, located along NNPC Road, Kabba Junction in Zariagi, a suburb of Lokoja, around 11:45 p.m. on 26 April, according to a statement by the police spokesperson in Kogi, Saliu Afusat.

She said the attackers invaded the premises and abducted 26 persons, including 24 pupils and two wives of the proprietor, Mohammed Tajudeen.

According to her, a joint security team comprising the police, military, and other agencies was immediately deployed to the area after the incident was reported.

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She said the team rescued 17 pupils.

“Through these efforts, 17 of the abducted pupils have been successfully rescued,” she said, adding that operations are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims.

She noted that those still in captivity include seven pupils and the two wives of the proprietor.

Ms Afusat said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Naziru Kankarofi, visited the scene and ordered the deployment of additional tactical teams to intensify bush-combing, surveillance, and intelligence gathering.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but this newspaper understands that the area is saturated with many violent actors, including criminal bandits and members of Ansaru, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

‘School operating illegally’

The state government also confirmed the incident, describing the facility as operating outside regulatory oversight and located in a vulnerable, isolated area.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the school’s location raised safety concerns.

“The facility was operating illegally in a remote, bushy environment without registration with the state government and without the knowledge of relevant authorities and security agencies,” he said.

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Mr Fanwo said efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and track down the attackers, while warning operators of schools and orphanages against setting up such facilities in isolated locations without proper authorisation.

He said such practices expose children and residents to avoidable risks, especially given the prevailing security situation.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Kogi State, particularly within Lokoja and the Kogi West axis. PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported increased security operations in parts of the state, including the closure of schools, markets, and motor parks in some areas to restrict the movement of armed groups and their supply networks.

The newspaper also reported recent attacks on highways such as the Ayere–Kabba Road, where passengers were abducted from a commercial bus, as well as military operations targeting suspected logistics couriers moving ammunition through the state.

Residents have continued to raise concerns about the vulnerability of rural and peri-urban areas, where schools, farms, and transport routes have increasingly become targets for kidnappers.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies, as efforts continue to rescue the remaining victims and prevent further attacks.