Though we are in a political season with its characteristic peculiarities, governance in a complex megacity such as Lagos cannot be reduced to rhetorical comparisons or partisan nostalgia. It is an evolving continuum built on the efforts of successive administrations.

Umbrage, diatribes and polemics. The season is here again for politically motivated attacks. There seems to be no other reason for the recent opinion article written by Mobolaji Sanusi, a former managing director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA).

He has attempted to project speculative political alignments, reframe historical governance narratives, and introduce unfounded insinuations regarding the working relationship within the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos State.

Written in the guise of political commentary, Sanusi deliberately constructs speculative narratives, distorts governance realities, and introduces unfounded insinuations regarding the leadership structure and internal cohesion of the state government.

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While the publication is acknowledged as an exercise of free expression, it is necessary to correct certain misleading interpretations, unfounded assumptions, and politically charged assertions that do not reflect the institutional reality of governance in Lagos State.

The suggestion of tension, rivalry, or institutional dissonance between the governor of Lagos State and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who is also the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2007 Governorship Election, is entirely unfounded and inconsistent with observable governance practice.

Lagos State operates a structured executive governance system anchored on constitutional responsibilities, collective cabinet responsibility, and clearly defined functional portfolios. The governor and his deputy function as part of a unified executive council. Policy formulation and implementation are collaborative and institutional, not personality-driven.

The deputy governor’s office is integrally involved in strategic governance delivery, particularly in coordination, supervision, and assigned sectors. Any attempt to construct a narrative of division is, therefore, speculative and not supported by administrative facts or operational evidence.

The article’s description of the present administration as lacking “legacies” or being “drab” is a subjective and vacuous political opinion, rather than an empirical assessment. Its sweeping generalisations, describing the Sanwo-Olu administration in dismissive terms, are a bold reflection of Sanusi’s blindness.

A more balanced evaluation would consider measurable governance outcomes, including the expansion in infrastructure across transportation, housing, and road networks, reforms in urban planning, and public service delivery, continued investment in digital governance systems, education infrastructure development, revenue optimisation frameworks, and the strengthening of security collaboration mechanisms and emergency response capacity.

The Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge, the Red Line and Blue Line rail that have transformed commuting and the beautiful ferries built by our young engineers. The iconic Tolu Group of Schools, 332 school buildings, two new varsities and several other projects across all sectors. Twenty-three housing estates and hundreds of roads. Discerning Lagosians see them all; not persons like Sanusi. The New Massey Children Hospital that is nearing completion is the largest pediatric hospital in West Africa. The food and logistics hub in Ketu Ereyun, Epe will be the largest in Sub Saharan Africa when completed.

Though we are in a political season with its characteristic peculiarities, governance in a complex megacity such as Lagos cannot be reduced to rhetorical comparisons or partisan nostalgia. It is an evolving continuum built on the efforts of successive administrations.

Tayo Ogunbiyi is the director, Public Enlightenment and Community Relations, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja.