More than 50 houses have been destroyed and hundreds of residents displaced by a rainstorm in Tom Gangare, a town in Sopp Ward of the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The disaster occurred on Saturday following a heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds that ripped off roofs, uprooted trees and damaged public infrastructure across the community.

Details of the incident were shared on Facebook by a community leader, Friday Bako, who highlighted the scale of destruction and the growing humanitarian needs of affected residents.

Community leaders said no lives were lost in the incident, but the destruction left many families homeless and exposed to harsh weather conditions.

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A community stakeholder, Dung Danboyi, described the incident as devastating, saying homes, health facilities, places of worship and other public structures were affected.

“The level of destruction is overwhelming. Many families have lost their homes and means of livelihood. We are appealing to government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and spirited individuals to come to the aid of our people during this difficult time,” Mr Danboyi said.

He appealled to the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and humanitarian organisations to provide relief materials and support for affected residents.

According to him, more than 50 households were affected by the disaster and many victims are currently without shelter, food and other basic necessities.

The councillor representing Sopp Ward, Gwong Ibrahim, also called for immediate intervention to reduce the hardship facing affected families.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Sati Shuwa, visited the community to assess the level of destruction and sympathise with victims.

Mr Shuwa assured residents that efforts would be made to facilitate assistance and support for those affected.

He said the local government would conduct a comprehensive assessment to determine the scale of losses and help relevant agencies respond appropriately.

Residents said several large trees were uprooted during the storm and crashed onto houses, worsening the destruction across the community.

The latest incident comes barely a year after another devastating windstorm affected communities in Plateau State.

In April 2025, no fewer than 70 houses and barns were damaged in Mabudi, Sabon Gida and other communities in Langtang South Local Government Area following a rainstorm accompanied by strong winds.

Residents at the time reported that dozens of houses lost their roofs while several structures collapsed.

The Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Nanfa Nbin, confirmed the incident and appealed for assistance for affected residents.

The Riyom disaster also occurred just days after a similar weather-related tragedy in neighbouring Benue State.

On May 28, a violent windstorm and heavy rainfall swept through Obi Local Government Area of Benue State, destroying homes, business premises and public infrastructure across several communities.

The worst-hit area was Obarike community along the Ogore axis, where a businesswoman reportedly died after a tree fell on her during the storm.

The Chairman of Obi Local Government Area, Silas Ahunye, described the incident as one of the worst natural disasters witnessed in the area in recent years.

Mr Ahunye, who also suffered damage to parts of his residence and vehicle, appealed to emergency agencies and humanitarian organisations to support affected communities.

The chairman of neighbouring Oju Local Government Area, Jackson Ominyi, also visited the affected areas and called for urgent intervention.

The repeated incidents have renewed concerns about the vulnerability of rural communities to extreme weather events, particularly at the onset of the rainy season.

Residents of Tom Gangare said they urgently require temporary shelter, food supplies, roofing materials and other relief items as they begin efforts to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

As of the time of filing this report, no official response had been announced by either SEMA or NEMA regarding the latest disaster in Riyom.