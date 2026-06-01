Twenty-four defendants, including 15 Chinese nationals and nine Nigerians, have been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged illegal lithium mining activities in Nasarawa State, in a case that underscores growing efforts by authorities to curb unauthorised mineral exploitation in one of Nigeria’s leading solid minerals-producing states.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Binta Ofili-Ajumogobia of Court 6, Federal High Court, Abuja, after their arrest on 16 May in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to court documents, the defendants allegedly carried out mining operations within a mineral title area covered by Exploration Licence No. 036528-EL belonging to TIMADIX Geomin Consult Ltd without lawful authority or a valid mining licence.

The defendants are accused of violating Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, an offence that carries severe penalties upon conviction.

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Those arraigned include Chinese nationals Liu Jiabin, Hu Yunzhong, Zhou Yinmou, Zhao Feng, Zhang Yu, Tian Shuqun, Huang Ruqian, Liu Yanliang, Yang Xiaobin, Huang Meiyun, Yuan Tao, Jia Qiuyong, Chen Menghao, Deng Peiming and Yu Yanhai.

The Nigerian defendants are Thankgod Sani, Abubakar Nuhu, Jonathan Sunday, Pius Favour, Agada Joshua, Sani Osu, Haruna Asambe, Elenekou Joli and a corporate entity, C and A International New Energy Ltd.

At the commencement of proceedings, defence counsel, M. T. Adekilekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), applied for bail on behalf of the defendants.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia granted the application and ordered that the defendants be released to their counsel pending trial.

The court directed the defendants to deposit their international passports and national identity cards with the court registrar.

The matter was adjourned until 18 June for trial.

Speaking after the proceedings, the lead prosecution counsel for the Mining Marshals, Ojo Toluwatope Alex, said the court exercised its discretion in granting bail but noted that the defence counsel had undertaken to ensure the defendants’ attendance throughout the trial.

Mr Toluwatope-Alex expressed concern that some of the defendants could abscond and said he hoped all those released would comply with the court’s directives.

The Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah Onoja, described the prosecution as part of broader efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s mining sector and protect the country’s mineral resources from illegal exploitation.

Part of broader crackdown

The arraignment comes amid intensified enforcement against illegal mining operations in Nasarawa State and other mineral-rich parts of the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on 3 April 2025, the mining marshals dismantled a heavily fortified illegal mining site in Rafin Gabas, Kokona Local Government Area, leading to the arrest of three foreign nationals.

At the time, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, described the operation as a major breakthrough in the government’s campaign against illegal mining.

“This is a crucial milestone in our tireless efforts to sanitise the mining sector,” Mr Alake said.

The mining marshals said the site had long evaded law enforcement and was allegedly protected by compromised security personnel.

Mining disputes in Nasarawa

The latest prosecution also comes against the backdrop of growing disputes over mining operations and regulatory oversight in Nasarawa State.

On 14 May, the Nasarawa State Government ordered the shutdown of Lideal Mines Company in Endo Community, Udege Development Area, citing security concerns and alleged violations of agreements reached with host communities.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Margaret Elayo, said the company repeatedly failed to comply with government directives.

“Following a series of engagements, stakeholder consultations, security reports and developments surrounding mining activities within the affected cadastral units, the Nasarawa State Government has directed Lideal Mines Company to immediately commence the withdrawal of all its operational facilities,” Ms Elayo said.

She added that Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration remained committed to ensuring that mining operations comply with state policies and contribute meaningfully to local development.

However, the company challenged the government’s actions in court.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Lideal Mines Limited filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division, seeking to overturn an interlocutory ruling that restrained parties from accessing a disputed mining site in Endo Community.

The company argued that the state government lacked constitutional authority to interfere with federally licensed mining operations and is seeking N5 billion in damages in a separate suit.

According to court filings, the company alleged that over 160 armed security personnel were deployed to prevent it from accessing its mining site.

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The dispute has renewed debate over the boundaries between federal control of mineral resources and state efforts to regulate mining activities within their territories.

Growing concerns over illegal lithium mining

Nasarawa has emerged as one of Nigeria’s key lithium-producing states amid increasing global demand for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies.

The surge in lithium exploration has attracted both licensed investors and illegal operators, prompting federal authorities to strengthen monitoring and enforcement efforts.

During the first anniversary of the mining marshals in 2025, Mr Alake announced plans to deploy satellite surveillance and advanced monitoring technology to track mining activities nationwide.

Authorities say the latest prosecution demonstrates a renewed determination to disrupt illegal mining networks and ensure that mineral exploitation is carried out in accordance with Nigerian law.

The outcome of the trial is expected to be closely watched by stakeholders in the mining industry, particularly as the federal government seeks to position solid minerals as a major contributor to economic diversification.