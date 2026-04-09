At least 60 people, including more than 40 security operatives, have been reportedly killed in coordinated attacks on communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, marking a violent end to weeks of relative peace in the area.

Local and intelligence sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the assaults began on Monday in Lanta village and continued as of the time of filing this report.

Our reporter spoke to six sources in different parts of the local government area.

They said on Tuesday, terrorists invaded Bagna village, killing 63 people. Among those reportedly killed were operatives of the State Security Services (SSS), vigilantes, and local hunters. They explained that the terrorists did not abduct anyone during the assault.

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“They came to kill,” Yahuza Agumi, an intelligence source who lives near Bagna, said. “No abductions were recorded during the attack, but several houses were razed, and the DSS camp in Bagna was completely burnt.”

Multiple sources said the terrorists killed a female resident of Bagna whom they first encountered.

“More than 40 security operatives were killed in Bagna as civilians fled to Erena,” said another who pleaded anonymity for fear of being targeted by security forces. He added that civilians who fled to Erena were chased to the town and killed.

Erena is a garrison town where many displaced persons are taking refuge. It is less than 30 kilometres from Bagna.

“The bandits did not stay long in Erena because they knew soldiers were stationed in the town,” Mr Agumi said, adding that the terrorists were not confronted by the soldiers.

Locals believe the SSS formation in Bagna was deliberately targeted because of recent operations by security forces.

In one instance, SSS operatives reportedly recovered rustled cattle from suspected bandits around Abagba.

In another, security personnel stationed at Bassa were said to have carried out a raid in Allawa, where some herders accused of supporting bandits were killed.

Other sources suggest the resurgence of violence may also be linked to the approaching farming season, with terrorists intensifying attacks to pressure communities into negotiations or gain control of rural areas ahead of cultivation activities.

A day earlier, on Monday, terrorists struck Lanta, a community about four kilometres from Bagna, killing three civilians and setting homes ablaze. On the same day, five persons, including two women, were abducted in Tungan Gora.

The latest violence comes after months of relative peace in the region. The last recorded incident before now was in December in Afapi, near Chukuba, where an improvised explosive device (IED) killed two male civilians.

Chukuba is a stronghold for bandit faction of the notorious kingpin Dogo Gide whose mother also lives around the area

Residents have, however, decried what they described as a poor and delayed security response to the renewed attacks, noting that no immediate military intervention was recorded during the incidents.

Mass displacement

The attacks have triggered fresh displacement, with many residents fleeing to neighbouring communities, including Zumba, Gwada, Kuta, Galkogo, and Gunu.

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Graba, visited Bagna on Tuesday, assuring residents of improved security measures.

However, shortly after his departure, reports emerged of another attack in Bassa, a community less than 30 kilometres from Erena.

“Bandits are currently operating in Bassa,” a resident of the town who did not want his name mentioned said. “As I speak to you now, many of us have fled from our homes.”

Authorities have yet to provide an official casualty figure or detailed response plan as tensions continue to rise across the affected communities.

Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesperson for Niger police command, could not be immediately reached by phone. A text sent to him had not been responded to.

‘SSS, army repel fresh attack’

While locals lamented delayed security intervention, authorities say they recorded a major success in repelling coordinated attacks in the same axis.

Refuting the claim that its camp was set ablaze during the attack, the media unit of the SSS told PREMIUM TIMES that SSS operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army, including local volunteer forces, foiled the coordinated attacks.

In a statement further shared with our reporter, the SSS said the operation followed credible intelligence indicating an impending attack.

It said over 300 armed bandits riding on motorcycles were intercepted and ambushed before reaching the communities.

“Over 300 bandits armed with dangerous weapons and on motorcycles were headed to the communities,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately for them, security operatives and local vigilantes, who had credible intelligence on their movements, ambushed them. Scores were killed while many others fled toward the Makuba and Allawa axis.”