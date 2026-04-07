The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State has commended the Kwara Central District senator, Saliu Mustapha, for supporting the Christian community in the state.

The commendation was made on Monday during the Kwara CAN Easter Picnic Programme held at Budo Jesu in Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking through its State chairperson, Sunday Adewole, the Christian body said the senator is always ready to provide support whenever needed.

He also praised Mr Mustapha for fostering religious harmony in the state.

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“Senator Saliu Mustapha deserves commendation. He is always there for us and consistently comes through whenever he is needed, despite being a Muslim,” Mr Adewole said.

He noted that the senator supported this year’s Easter celebration with hundreds of packs of customised table water, drinks, and fuel for transportation, among other contributions.

Similarly, the founder of the Resolution Church of Christ, M.S. Olobatoke, who led special prayers for the senator and other benefactors, prayed for divine protection, prosperity, and continued elevation.

“I pray that no hand of the enemy will ever touch you. Wherever the resources you use to support us come from, may they never run dry, in Jesus’ name.

“No power of this world or of the enemy shall overcome you. Wherever you aspire to reach in life, may God take you there, and may you not fall on your journey to glory.

“Your work and business shall not fail. As you seek higher positions, may God grant your desires and elevate you,” he prayed.

Mr Mustapha chairs the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development.

He is also considered one of the leading aspirants for the 2027 governorship election in Kwara State.