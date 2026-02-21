The ongoing area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, witnessed low voter turnout in some parts of the Bwari and Kuje areas, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The NAN correspondents, who monitored the election, report that few voters were at the LEA Primary School, Kubwa and Kayada Primary School as of 8:30 a.m.

There was, however, an early arrival of materials in the area councils, as INEC officials arrived at Pilot Primary School, Bwari Central, around 7.30 a.m.

At LEA Primary School, Kubwa, INEC officials and security personnel were seen manning the centre by 7.50 a.m., with the same situation at the Kayada Primary School polling centre in Kuje.

NAN reports that electoral officials, upon arrival, quickly pasted voters’ lists after positioning their tables, thus enabling prospective voters to search for their names before forming queues.

Security personnel from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service, the Army and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) deployed for the exercise were visibly present at all the centres visited.

Electoral observers and party agents, especially those of APC, ADC and Labour Party, were also sighted at the polling units.

NAN, however, observed minimal vehicular movement and skeletal commercial activities in the two council areas.

An electoral officer, who pleaded anonymity, said they were ready for the election and that their machines were functioning optimally.

(NAN)