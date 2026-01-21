The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Husseini Baba Yusuf, has inaugurated the FCT Area Council Election Appeal Tribunal at the High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

The chief judge inagurated three members to serve on the tribunal, which serves as an appellate body for electoral disputes at the FCT Area Council level. They are Sulieman Belgore, Maryam Hassan, and Aliyu Shafa. They are to adjudicate on the disputes arising from the area council elections scheduled to take place in the FCT on 21 February.

A statement on the inauguration of members of appeal tribunal was shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the chief judge’s office on Wednesday.

In his keynote address on Monday, Mr Baba-Yusuf described the inauguration as a “solemn constitutional moment” critical to the stability of democratic governance at the grassroots and the public’s confidence in the judiciary.

He emphasised that the tribunal’s mandate is to resolve election disputes fairly, promptly, and in accordance with the law, without yielding to speculation, public pressure, or partisan interests.

“Area councils form the closest tier of government to the people,” the chief judge said. “Where electoral disputes arise at this level, they must be resolved in a credible, orderly, and peaceful manner. Mishandling these cases could threaten social cohesion and public trust.”

He charged the tribunal members to maintain impartiality, uphold the right to fair hearing, resist external influences, and ensure the integrity of their proceedings.

He stressed that their decisions must be legally grounded, transparent, and consistent with the doctrine of precedent, warning against yielding to political convenience or public pressure.

“Election litigation is not war by other means,” he added. “Parties and counsel must present their cases responsibly, and the public must allow the tribunal to function without intimidation. No one should seek to advance the cause of justice through threats, misinformation, or disorder. The courts remain the proper channel to seek redress, and this Appeal Tribunal is enjoined to discharge its mandate without fear or favour.”

The chief judge highlighted that the appeal tribunal serves as an appellate court for disputes arising from FCT Area Council elections pursuant to the applicable constitutional and electoral framework.

“Your Lordships’ decisions must be grounded in properly pleaded issues, admissible and credible evidence, established burdens and standards of proof, and binding legal principles,” he said.

“Where the law requires strict compliance, it must be strictly applied. Where the law grants discretion, it must be exercised judiciously, transparently, and consistently. Your Lordships’ reasoning must be clear; your findings must be supported by the record; and your conclusions must follow the law, so that even where parties disagree with outcomes, the integrity of your reasoning cannot be fairly impugned.”

Mr Baba-Yusuf also reminded tribunal members that election litigation is governed by strict timelines and specialised rules.

“Election petitions are sui generis,” he said. “They demand disciplined case management and adjudication that is both legally rigorous and appropriately responsive to urgency. Our jurisprudence has consistently affirmed that election adjudication is intentionally time-bound to ensure that governance is not held hostage to protracted litigation. Thus, the work of this Appeal Tribunal must be approached with courage, professionalism, and fidelity to the Constitution and the relevant electoral framework.”

The FCT Area Council Election Appeal Tribunal is established under the Electoral Act 2022, which provides for specialised tribunals to hear and resolve electoral disputes in Nigeria, including at the Area Council level.

Its work is expected to become particularly relevant with the upcoming FCT Area Council elections scheduled for 21 February.