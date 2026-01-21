Ijebu Congress, an association of Ijebu sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora, has expressed its firm support for the Ogun State Government’s decision to halt the ongoing process for the selection of a new Awujale of Ijebuland, describing the action as timely, responsible, and firmly rooted in the interest of peace, law, and the preservation of the integrity of the revered Awujale stool.

In a statement issued under the leadership of its Chairperson, Prince Bunmi Mebude, the Congress noted that the Awujale stool is not merely a traditional institution but a unifying symbol of the identity, heritage, and collective pride of the Ijebu people. As such, the credibility and sanctity of the stool must never be compromised by controversy, procedural irregularities, or undue influence.

Ijebu Congress commended the Ogun State Government for acting proactively and within the ambit of the law, particularly the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empowers the government to intervene in traditional succession matters where peace, order, and good governance may be threatened. According to the Congress, the government’s reliance on the law reinforces public confidence in both traditional institutions and democratic governance.

The Congress further acknowledged the relevance of petitions from stakeholders and reports from security agencies, stressing that such signals must be taken seriously in a process of this magnitude. Addressing these concerns at this stage, the Congress observed, is critical to ensuring that the eventual emergence of a new Awujale is widely accepted, legitimate, and free from lingering disputes.

Ijebu Congress also emphasided that the decision to pause the process serves as a safeguard against inducement, undue influence, and external pressure that could undermine the credibility of the selection. The intervention, the Congress maintained, should be seen as a protective measure rather than interference in tradition.

The Congress therefore called on all sons and daughters of Ijebuland, both at home and in the diaspora, as well as all stakeholders, to remain calm, law-abiding, and supportive of the process while awaiting further directives from the appropriate authorities, in the overall interest of peace and unity in Ijebuland.