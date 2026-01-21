BUA Cement Plc, manufacturer of BUA Portland Limestone Cement and Sokoto Portland Limestone Cement, on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement with CBMI to build a new ultra-modern 3-million-ton-per-annum cement line in Sokoto.

A statement by the company said this marks a major milestone in its expansion drive and reflects its commitment to meeting Nigeria’s growing infrastructure needs.

The US$240 million project, which includes a new cement line, power plant, and other key facilities, will significantly increase BUA Cement’s production capacity to 20 million tons upon completion, strengthening regional supply.

This agreement builds on BUA Cement’s 15-year collaboration with CBMI, during which CBMI successfully delivered cement production lines totalling 14 million tons across BUA’s factories in Obu (Edo) and Sokoto.

The Sokoto plant is strategically located as the only cement plant in Nigeria’s North-West, providing easy access to several landlocked neighbouring countries. This location enables BUA Cement to serve both domestic and regional markets efficiently, ensuring high-quality Nigerian cement reaches new communities and critical infrastructure projects.

In parallel, the BUA 700-ton-per-day mini LNG plant in Kogi, scheduled for completion later this year, will supply clean, reliable energy to power the new Sokoto line and existing lines, improving efficiency, reducing emissions, and supporting sustainable industrial growth.

The company said the investment comes at a transformative time for Nigeria.

The bold reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu have made it easier to establish and operate factories while stimulating demand for infrastructure and construction projects, it said.

“These reforms create a favourable environment for industrial growth, and BUA Cement is proud to contribute to the nation’s development by expanding capacity, creating jobs, and supporting critical infrastructure,” the statement said.

“With completion of the Sokoto line targeted in 20 months, BUA Cement is excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that this project will strengthen its position as a leader in the Nigerian cement industry and across the region.”