The Police Command in Nasarawa State said it has foiled an armed robbery operation in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, stated this in a statement to journalists on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the command’s spokesperson, the armed robbery operation was foiled by its operatives attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division, Karu LGA, at the early hours of Wednesday, 7 January.

He explained that the personnel recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol from the scene of the operation.

Mr Nansel noted that the police received a distress call that suspected armed robbers, numbering about four, attacked a wine shop located at Calvary Road, Mararaba, at about 4:20 a.m., during which one person was injured.

“Upon swift response to the scene, the police operatives disrupted the robbery operation, forcing the criminals to flee in disarray upon sighting the police.

“In the process, the suspects abandoned a locally fabricated Beretta pistol, which was recovered by the police,” he said.

The PPRO explained that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, ordered an intensive manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

He added that the commissioner has also directed that the case and the recovered exhibit be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lafia, for thorough investigation.

He reassured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of crime and criminality in Nasarawa State.

(NAN)