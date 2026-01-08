The Apapa Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated N2.93 trillion revenue in 2025, representing a 24.32 per cent increase compared to the 2024 record.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Apapa Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, through the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Isah Sulaiman.

Mr Oshoba attributed the increase to the effect of focused leadership, disciplined personnel, strategic deployment of modern trade tools and improved compliance by importers, under the guidance of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi.

He noted that the command generated N2.93 trillion in 2025 as against the N2.36 trillion it generated in 2024, an increase of N573.29 billion.

Mr Oshoba said the increase in revenue lends credence to Apapa Command’s position as the country’s leading revenue-generating customs formation.

He also disclosed that the command also intercepted 53 containers carrying illicit drugs and prohibited items, including cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceuticals with a Duty Paid Value of N12.63 billion in 2025.

Mr Oshoba added that several seizures were handed over to relevant agencies, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for further investigation and prosecutions.

The Apapa Area Controller commended the importers, agents, and operators for adhering to lawful trade practices, which significantly boosted collection.

He also attributed the surge to the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS/B’Odogwu), which had enhanced transparency, efficiency, and accountability across cargo clearance processes.

Mr Oshoba disclosed that the command intensified trade facilitation efforts, expanding stakeholder engagement through the rollout of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and the One-Stop Shop (OSS) framework, which accelerated the release of compliant cargo.

He revealed plans to introduce the FS6000 cargo scanning system, a non-intrusive inspection technology capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour.

Oshoba re-emphasised the command’s commitment to sustain engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators, and the media in ensuring transparency, compliance, and seamless trade at Apapa Port.

The Apapa customs boss expressed optimism that 2026 would deliver even stronger results through the implementation of B’Odogwu, AEO, and OSS initiatives, to enhance intelligence-led enforcement and closer inter-agency synergy.

(NAN)