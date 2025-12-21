The Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Programme to strengthen institutional capacity, attract investment, and drive development across key sectors of the state’s economy.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Gyang Bere, said the agreement was signed on Friday at the Old Government House in Jos.

“The MoU was signed between Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the UNDP in the presence of members of the state executive council, development partners, private sector stakeholders, and the media,” Mr Bere said in a statement.

Governor Mutfwang said the partnership was aimed at repositioning Plateau State through structured planning and data-driven policies. He said the state’s natural and human resources had not translated into sustained growth due to years of weak coordination and poor planning.

He said sectors such as tourism, agriculture, livestock, health, and information and communication technology had suffered from uncoordinated development efforts, adding that the state needed a clear framework to compete for national and international investment.

The governor disclosed that the state would commit an estimated ₦10 billion to the partnership, noting that the UNDP’s technical expertise and global reach could help attract additional international development financing beyond the state’s contribution.

He said the administration’s priorities included strengthening institutions, improving agricultural productivity, expanding opportunities for young people, and improving the delivery of health services.

According to the official statement, the UNDP Country Director, Elsie Attafuah, said the agreement marked a shift from traditional aid to a co-investment model under the organisation’s Integrated Smart and Sustainable Programme. She said the approach was designed to move beyond isolated projects to a coordinated development framework that converts government priorities into investment-ready plans.

Ms Attafuah said the partnership would use state resources as anchor capital to attract private investors and development finance institutions, particularly in agriculture, tourism, solid minerals, and digital development.

She added that the UNDP would deploy a core technical team to Jos by January 2026 to develop a joint action plan and align development priorities with budgetary commitments. According to her, the collaboration would focus on areas such as agriculture, youth development, digital transformation, tourism planning, sustainable energy, and investment promotion.

She said the programme would place emphasis on youth enterprise, data systems, and long-term economic planning to support job creation and inclusive growth in the state.