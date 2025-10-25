The Bauchi State Police Command, says it has rescued two abducted minors and arrested a suspected kidnapper identified as a family member of the victims in Jos, Plateau.

Ahmad Wakil, the command’s spokesman confirmed the incident to reporters on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the children, Halima Hamisu, 12-year-old and her six-year-old brother, Mohammed, were kidnapped at Tilden Fulani, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi, on 23 October.

According to Mr Wakil, the children’s father, Aliyu Hamisu, reported that the minors were abducted while waiting their school bus to convey them.

The suspect later demanded the sum of ₦50 million as ransom but after negotiation, agreed to collect ₦1.2 million.

“Police operatives, acting on intelligence, apprehended the suspect at Farmers Motors’ Junction, Bauchi, during a ransom pickup operation.

“Further investigation led detectives to Anguwan Rukuba in Jos, where the children were safely rescued and reunited with their family.

“The arrested suspect, identified as a relative of the victims, confessed to committing the crime over a family dispute,” Mr Wakil said.

The spokesman also said the police had arrested two suspected motorcycle thieves in separate operations in Bauchi metropolis.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed that all the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

He, therefore, urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies for prompt intervention. (NAN)