Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has flagged off a state-wide tree planting and environmental sustainability campaign in the Karu Local Government Area.

The initiative, which is part of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, also featured the distribution of waste bins to communities and the formal presentation of solar-powered water pumps to boost sanitation and safe water access.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Strategic Communication, Nasarawa State Government House, the campaign is aimed at combating deforestation, enhancing climate resilience, and promoting a cleaner, healthier environment across the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sule emphasised that his administration is committed to safeguarding the environment for both present and future generations.

“Today’s action is not just about planting a tree; it is about planting hope, building resilience, and ensuring that Nasarawa State remains a livable home for our children,” the governor said.

Mr Sule personally planted a tree within the premises of the Karu Local Government Secretariat to mark the official commencement of the campaign, which will be extended to communities across the state.

The government noted that the exercise reflects its broader agenda of driving sustainable development while aligning with global climate change action.