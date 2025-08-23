Defending champions Remo Stars began their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title defense with a bruising 1-1 draw against last season’s runners-up Rivers United on Friday evening at their temporary home, the M.K.O Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

It was an evening of mixed emotions for head coach Daniel Ogunmodede, who marked his 100th game in charge of the Sky Blue Stars.

What should have been a dream milestone nearly turned sour when former Remo player Aniekeme Okon silenced the Abeokuta crowd with a towering header; ironically from one of the shortest men on the pitch, just three minutes into the season opener.

But Ogunmodede’s men responded swiftly. New signing Victor Mbaoma, in his third stint with the club, equalised in the ninth minute, sparking hope of a comeback. Sadly, his evening ended prematurely as he was forced off injured, adding another layer of frustration for the champions. A late red card for Rivers United’s Temple Emekayi ensured the match closed with even more tension.

Despite the chaos, Ogunmodede’s reflections carried the tone of a man who understands the burden of champions but is unafraid to embrace it.

Philosophy over Personnel

Ogunmodede reiterated that Remo’s identity does not depend on individuals, even himself.

“We have competent technicals who are taking care of issues while I am not around, strictly on our behavioural patterns, strictly on our philosophy.

“That is why you can see not all the players that come from the national team start the game, maybe just two. For us it is about our culture, what we uphold over the years.”

The weight of 100 matches

For the coach, the draw carried added meaning as his century mark on the touchline.

“As much as we are not happy with the outcome of the game today, you can imagine personally it is an important game for me. It is my 100th game for Remo Stars, and I clearly wanted to win the game.

“But this is football, maybe we would have lost and this is football.”

“Every Team wants a piece of the Champions

Ogunmodede admitted that wearing the crown paints a target on his team’s back.

“I needed it more, the team needed it, we know we are champions. We are in serious trouble, a serious mess because everybody wants to come up against the champions.

“We know what is at stake, we are not playing our home ground, not an excuse but, vis a vis, this is football, we go hungry.”

Yet he was quick to balance that hunger with perspective.

“I think personally I am satisfied with the result. Not losing is a thing of joy for me because playing outside our home ground, we try to sustain the pressure.

“You can imagine scoring early minutes, two minutes into the game we conceded and that brings a lot of panic. We responded well but one of our key players was out. They had a very good game plan to bring him out, which was good. In all, I think the team did well. I want to believe we are happy to go home with the point.”

The missing Home advantage

The Sky Blue Stars’ relocation away from their Ikenne base due to it’s renovation remains a thorn for the coach.

“Yes. Because this is football and spectators are very important. Familiar ground is important. Even if it is Barcelona playing outside their home ground, there will always be a difference.

“Psychologically it will always have an effect. But like I said, it is not an excuse. We’ve played outside our ground and we won games, and we’ve played on our home ground in Ikenne and we drew. It doesn’t mean if we play there, we will win. But it is another advantage for us. We miss our fans.”

Duty above all

Fresh from his return at CHAN 2024, Ogunmodede shrugged off suggestions that he rushed back into the dugout.

“Yes, I caught my regular flight. It was given to me, so I was not in a rush. I caught my scheduled flight. Not that they gave me a flight for tomorrow and I had to change it to today.

“The team came back two days ago. I came back that time. I was just 30 minutes away from the game. I should be in the game professionally. I was just back to my duty post on a very good day.”

CAF Champions League ambition: “Bring on Sundowns”

Attention has already turned to the CAF Champions League, where Remo will face some of the continent’s heavyweights. But Ogunmodede made clear he does not pray for an “easy draw.”

“Champions League draws. We want to face Sundowns. We want to face the best. To be the best, you need to be the best. I am not scared of any team.

“For me, in my school of thought, I am always of the opinion. I understand people pray for easy draws. Maybe because of our football system. For me, I want us to get to a level where we pray for anything. That means we are doing something right.”

And then, with characteristic boldness, he added:

“I am not scared. I don’t have the power of selection. It is whatever they give to me that I prepare for. Sundown is also a club like Remo Stars. They also have players with two legs. They have coaches like me, maybe older, maybe more intelligent, maybe more clever.

“But all I know is it’s football and we want to face the best.”

For Ogunmodede, there is no shortcut to greatness:

“We are the best in the country in the last season. So, we should be facing our contemporaries outside the shores of the country. We don’t want the cheap thing, we want the hard way. Maybe it will help us grow better.”

Friday evening in Abeokuta was not the fairy-tale 100th game Ogunmodede dreamed of, but it was another reminder of the grit, resilience, and ambition that have defined Remo Stars under his stewardship. And if his words are anything to go by, the champions are not looking for comfort; they are chasing legacy.