Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has announced a donation of N1 billion to assist victims of the recent flood disaster in the Mokwa.

The governor announced the donation during an on-the-spot assessment of the destruction caused by the flood.

In addition to the monetary donation, the governor revealed that the state government will provide ten trucks each of rice, beans, maize, millet, and sorghum to the flood victims.

Governor Bago assured that all donations would be distributed fairly through a committee led by his deputy, Yakubu Garba.

He said the state government would provide land and necessary services for resettlement and directed the Ministry for Land and Survey to issue a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the federal government to facilitate the immediate construction of resettlement homes for the flood victims.

He said arrangements would be made to prevent the flood victims from staying in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps for an extended period.

Governor Bago thanked the federal government, donor partners, and various agencies, as well as to individuals who have supported the victims.

Meanwhile, Mr Bago also announced the commencement of a N7 billion road and bridge construction project linking Mokwa to Rabba.

He said the project will significantly enhance inter-communal connectivity and provide vital access to isolated communities cut off by the disaster.

According to the governor, contractors will mobilise to site and begin work on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

The road construction forms part of a broader infrastructure recovery plan by the state government aimed at rebuilding critical public utilities destroyed by floods.

In related developments, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, extended his sympathies to the people of Mokwa, particularly the flood victims, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their faith during these challenging times.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairperson of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Yahaya Abubakar, along with former Deputy Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Ketso, commended Governor Bago forthe donation. They also expressed appreciation for the support and solidarity shown by all contributors.

