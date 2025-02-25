The Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA) has administered the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to 284,750 eligible females to prevent cervical cancer.

The Executive Director of KSPHCDA, Musa Mu’azu, disclosed this at the 2nd Busayo Emmanuel Agbana Annual Memorial Lecture, organised by the College of Health Science, Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi, on Monday.

Mr Mu’azu said that Kogi launched the HPV vaccination implementation exercise on 27 May 2024 and had reached 284,750 eligible girls, representing 99 per cent coverage of the target population.

He explained that the state had made appreciable achievements ranging from pre-implementation, implementation and post-implementation achievements and assured of government’s commitment to sustain the progress momentum.

He noted that the coordination team for the exercise had carried out advocacies, communications, and social mobilisation, as well as conducted training sessions for health workers and stakeholders.

“We have also developed plan to make HPV vaccination a routine practice, trained health workers on vaccine handling, safety and management, identified best practices and challenges,” he said.

“To sustain this momentum of progress, we must intensify advocacy, communication, social mobilisation activities, engaging media outlets and strengthening routine immunisation.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Mu’azu commended development partners, including WHO, UNICEF and others for their supports.

In his remarks, Simon Akogu, Provost, College of Health Sciences, PAAU, Anyigba called for action on cervical cancer screening, and emphasised the importance of sensitising and training of healthcare workers to conduct routine screenings.

READ ALSO: NCDC calls for strict measures to curb Mpox spread

Mr Akogu, a professor noted that deliberate actions should be taken to increase awareness about cervical cancer among women and the public.

He emphasised the need to ensure that healthcare professionals are equipped to conduct screenings, interpret results and provide adequate treatment.

The Vice-Chancellor of PAAU, Marietu Tenuche, lauded the effective collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the agency, which she said had been instrumental in achieving successes in the health sector.

Ms Tenuche stressed the need for community engagement and participation in health initiatives.

She also emphasised the importance of health education and awareness in preventing diseases and promoting healthy lifestyles.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

