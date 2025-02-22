The Super Eagles duo of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey endured a disappointing outing as Fulham fell 2-0 to Crystal Palace in one of two London derbies in the Premier League on Saturday.

The encounter at Craven Cottage saw the visitors claim victory after an own goal from former Palace defender Joachim Andersen put them ahead.

Daniel Muñoz doubled Palace’s advantage shortly after Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal ruled out for offside, sealing a crucial win for Oliver Glasner’s men.

Arsenal stumble in title chase

In the other London derby, Arsenal missed a golden opportunity to close the gap in the title race, falling to a shocking 1-0 defeat against West Ham at the Emirates.

Jarrod Bowen’s first-half header proved to be the difference in a frustrating afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s side, who ended the match with 10 men after substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off for a foul on Mohammed Kudus.

The loss left Arteta visibly dejected on the touchline as Arsenal squandered a chance to reduce Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to five points.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s side could extend their advantage to 11 points if they overcome Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Man Utd fight back against Everton

Earlier in the day, Manchester United staged an impressive comeback to draw 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park.

The hosts took a deserved lead through Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure, but Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte responded with stunning second-half strikes to rescue a point for Ruben Amorim’s side.

Everton thought they had a late opportunity to win the match, but a penalty decision was overturned by VAR.

Other matches

Elsewhere, Tottenham strengthened their top-four push with a 4-1 victory over Ipswich.

Wolves also claimed a crucial 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, thanks to a Matheus Cunha strike just before half-time.

The victory moves Wolves five points clear of the relegation zone, while Bournemouth missed the chance to break into the top four.

At the bottom of the table, Southampton’s survival hopes took a major hit as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton.

Goals from Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, and Jack Hinshelwood condemned the Saints to their 21st defeat of the season, leaving them 14 points from safety and seemingly destined for relegation.

Chelsea’s woes continue

In the day’s final fixture, Aston Villa came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Villa Park.

Enzo Fernandez had put the visitors ahead, but Marco Asensio’s second-half brace turned the game around.

A costly error from Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen allowed Asensio’s second goal to slip through his fingers, handing Unai Emery’s side a memorable win.

The result lifts Villa to seventh place, while Chelsea’s struggles persist, missing yet another chance to break back into the top four.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

