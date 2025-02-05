The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has handed over the Kampe Games Reserve to the Nigerian government to become a national park.

The governor also inaugurated a steering committee for the transfer of the reserve to the federal government.

The reserve is located in Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

Its handover followed a presidential declaration of November 2020, and the subsequent passage of a law by the National Assembly.

The governor called the development a significant step to improve the environment and advance the sustainability of natural resources.

“Today marks a crucial moment in our collective efforts. The inauguration of the steering committee is a fulfillment of the federal government’s roadmap for the transformation of the Kampe Games Reserve into a National Park,” he said at the ceremony in Ilorin.

The committee, which comprises cabinet members, traditional leaders, and senior citizens, is tasked with guiding the process.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Our commitment to this initiative stems from our desire to offer Kwara State greater opportunities for growth,” the governor said, through the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi.

“We aim to position our state on the global map for biodiversity conservation, environmental sustainability, and the effective management of our human and natural resources.

“The Kampe Games Reserve, named after the Kampe River, is one of Kwara State’s natural treasures. It is a gift of nature, and our responsibility is to preserve and enhance it for the benefit of future generations.”

Mr AbdulRazaq congratulated the committee members and tasked them to participate actively in the process to conserve the park and contribute to a sustainable future for all Nigerians.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, who was represented by the Conservator General National Park Service, Ibrahim Goni, said former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the upgrade of 10 forests and game reserves to national parks, including the Kampe Forest Reserve, increasing the number of national parks in Nigeria to 17.

He said the establishment aligns with the country’s efforts to meet global biodiversity conservation targets outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and to enhance internal security.

He commended the governor’s swift response to the call by the federal government, adding “your commitment to protecting our planet is truly commendable, and your role in the sustainable development of our Nation is invaluable”.

The chairperson of the committee and the state Commissioner for Environment, Nafisat Buge, said the development offers opportunities for environmental restoration, biodiversity regeneration, and an additional tourist site in the state.

“As a state, we acknowledge that this new status of Kampe will be of immense benefits to us, the neighbouring and adjoining communities to Kampe, and indeed neighbouring states,” she said.

The Emir of Patigi, Ibrahim Bologi, thanked the governor for handing over the reserve to the federal government.

He pledged the support of the emirate for the federal government towards the realisation of the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

