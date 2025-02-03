About 5000 hectares of rice plantation estimated at N11.5 billion were destroyed by the recent flooding in three local government areas of Kwara State, caused by the release of water from the Jebba and Kainji dams in Niger State, a member of the House of Representatives has said.

Ahmed Adamu-Saba, who represents the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency in the House, stated this on Sunday after a visit to some affected communities in Shonga.

The out-of-season floods affected communities include Fonga and Jebba in Moro LGA; Lade, Patigi and Kpada Districts in Patigi LGA; and Shonga, Bacita and Lafiagi in Edu LGA.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called for a probe of the disaster in January when he sent a delegation of top state officials to inspect the damage.

Mr Adamu-Saba said the disaster was caused by the opening of the dams in Jebba and Kanji, two of Nigeria’s hydroelectric power sources.

*Flood: A treat to food security*

During the tour of the farmlands, the lawmaker lamented the degree of the destruction and described the disaster as a threat to food security.

He noted that the victims who engaged in dry season farming were taken aback that their farmlands could be flooded when it was not the rainy season that usually comes with heavy waterfalls.

Mr Adamu-Saba identified the rice produced in Moro, Edu and Patigi as some of the best in the country.

According to him, many Nigerians are being fed from the ravaged rice plantation.

*Calls for probe of the flood*

He said he would raise the matter on the floor of the House of Representatives as soon as it reconvenes from recess and called on the federal government agencies to probe the flood disaster.

Mr Adamu-Saba distributed 150 bags of NPK fertiliser, 50 knapsack sprayers, 50 bags of rice seeds, 170 litres of pesticide and chemicals and 10 pieces of solar water pumping machines to the victims to mitigate their losses.

Also speaking, the member of the Kwara State House of Assembly for Edu Constituency, Gideon Yisa, urged the federal government to assist the farmers.

