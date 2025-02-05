The Benue command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the agency arrested 251 suspects for various drug-related crimes in 2024.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Esther Musa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Mrs Musa, while highlighting the achievements of the command from January to December 2024, noted that 220 of those suspects were male while 31 were female.

The commander told NAN that 31 of the suspects were convicted to various jail terms, 39 of the cases were dropped, while others are ongoing.

She added that the command seized different substances and drug exhibits from various suspects and also monetary exhibits.

“Cannabis sativa, popularly called weed, is the highest drug of them all. We were able to arrest one ton of cannabis (175.723 kg). The most common drug we have, Tramadol, is 43 kg, was seized and withdrawn from circulation, and also Fitamin 0.27 kg, Diazopharm 4.39 kg, and Codeine syrup 156.1 kg.”

She said other items that were recovered within the year were locally made pistols, arms and ammunition, and explosives, which were transferred to the army and police, respectively.

“Our main achievement is centred around the area of arrest and seizures and WADA (War Against Drug Abuse) sensitisation and prosecution,” she said.

“WADA is an enlightenment campaign that is championed by the agency to sensitise different target audiences and the populace on the menace and dangers of drug abuse, trafficking, cultivation, and other offences as it leads to substance abuse.”

Mrs Musa noted that the agency organised 142 different enlightenment programmes predominantly in schools and worship centres.

The commander added that law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders were sensitised about the effects of drugs or substance abuse.

“Our supply reduction effort is centred on enlightenment, sensitisation, and advocacy, and the command intends to intensify its efforts on sensitisation to prevent the populace from being entangled with drugs,” she said.

She explained that it is better to sensitise the people than going after the dealers, as it is cheaper with sensitisation and advocacy than going out for arrest and seizures.

She appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, the Benue Government, and non-governmental organisations to provide the command with a more standard rehabilitation centre to help rehabilitate drug users.

“We have a mini rehabilitation centre within the premises of the command where a professional takes care of the place; the only problem is the facilities at the centre are not of standard.

“As it is now, we don’t have facilities for females, and we have been getting requests for rehabilitation for female clients, but there is no facility for that, so when they come, we decline,” she said.

She urged the youths to shun any temptation of indulging in drug abuse, as it is detrimental to their health and future.

(NAN)

