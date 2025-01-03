On Thursday, fans of Nollywood actress and socialite Eniola Badmus saw the vulnerable side of their favourite when she broke down in tears and expressed her desire to become a mother in public.

The 42-year-old actress who has hitherto kept her private struggles aside her weight journey amidst tears during a ‘Feed The Needy’ outreach, an initiative she organised in collaboration with Seyi Tinubu to support underserved communities in Lagos, requesting prayers from fans as she awaits the blessing of children.

In a 2016 interview with Encomium, Eniola revealed that she was dating but declined to share further details, emphasising that she does not want to rush into or out of marriage.

A circulated ‘fake’ wedding photo in 2015 sparked marriage rumours, but she later debunked the news. Similarly, the actress issued disclaimers denying romantic links to rapper Iceberg Slim and singer Davido.

Shogunle Roots

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach event, held at Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, Oshodi, drew a large crowd of children and adults.

In the now-trending video, the actress addressed the audience, “Please always mention me, Eniola Badmus, in your prayers. I’m waiting upon the Lord for children. Please pray for me and more opportunities so that I can serve you better. With your prayers and God by my side, I will work continuously with you all and achieve a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for many of our people.”

Eniola, Special Adviser to the Speaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Tajudeen Abass, continued, “Thank you today, always and forever.” Visibly fighting back tears, the actress poured out her heart, urging fans to keep her in their prayers.

During her speech, Eniola also took a moment to honour her late father, Mr Badmus, who passed away seven years ago and left a legacy in the Shogunle community. She requested a brief prayer in his memory, saying, “Before I drop the mic, I would like to have a one-minute prayer for my father, who left seven years ago.”

The ‘Omo Ghetto’ star added, “I hope you (listeners) know my heart will belong to this community. No matter how far I go, low or high, I rise; my root is here. My father’s compound is at number one, Fakuade Street. My father was a two-time counsellor in this community. He instilled in me a proper love for our people and the importance of service. I am yours, Shogunle; I am yours, now and always, and I promise never to abandon you.”

Her fans and supporters have encouraged the Ogun state-born actress through prayers and messages of hope.

The actress, who is single, did not highlight how she intends to pursue her desires.

Watch her video below;

