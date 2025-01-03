The 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon is set to be a landmark event as part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

With elite runners from all ECOWAS member countries and a significant increase in prize money, the event promises to be one of the most memorable in its history.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Francis Njoaguani, chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) for the marathon, shared exciting updates about the event, which will take place on 1 March 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to Mr Njoaguani, this year’s marathon will feature enhanced incentives for participants, particularly for those in the 5-kilometer (5km) fun run category.

“The 5km fun run is special to us because we initiated it as part of the 21km race to encourage more of our citizens to embrace walking, jogging, exercise, and running as part of their daily routines. Running has immense health benefits, and we want to promote this culture,” said Mr Njoaguani, who also serves as the Director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

To commemorate ECOWAS’ golden jubilee, the prize money for the 5km race has been increased from $750 to $1,000 (approximately ₦1.7 million).

“We are not just increasing the prize for the winner but for all top finishers as outlined in the participant’s guide,” Mr Njoaguani added.

“Additionally, we’re inviting elite runners from all ECOWAS countries to elevate the competitive standard of the event.”

The marathon will feature two main categories: the 21km half-marathon and the 5km fun run.

The 5km race will commence at Eagle Square and conclude at the ECOWAS Commission in Asokoro, Abuja, while the half-marathon will start and finish at the ECOWAS Commission.

Race Director Gabriel Okon emphasised the inclusivity and significance of the event, stating,

“The race is open to all categories of runners. It’s for elites, fun runners, and fitness enthusiasts from across the continent, all vying for their share of over $71,000 in prize money. This marathon is not only a celebration of athleticism but also a showcase of unity and the region’s vibrant spirit.”

The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon aims to bring together athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and communities to celebrate the sport and the milestone anniversary of ECOWAS.

With increased prize money, the participation of elite runners, and a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles, the event is poised to make history as a symbol of regional unity and shared progress.

