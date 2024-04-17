Rafiu Ibrahim, a former senator who represented Kwara South Senatorial District, has passed away during a battle with an undisclosed illness.

Mr Ibrahim died on Wednesday at a hospital Abuja at the age of 57.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his aide, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, on Wednesday.

According to a statement,” It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved father, uncle, and brother, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim.

“Senator Rafiu returned to his creator this morning, leaving a legacy of dedication, service, and profound impact.

“We kindly request your prayers and support during this difficult time. His burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.

“We pray Allah forgives his shortcomings and grants him Al-jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

A former Speaker of the Kwara State Assembly, Ali Ahmad, confirmed the death of the former senator over the phone.

“He will be missed in Kwara. We are planning to move the corpse to KwarAl-Jannahly,” Mr Ahmad, who was also a member of the House of Representatives, said.

Mr Ibrahim represented the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency in the 7th House of Representatives under the Peoples Democratic Party. He was elected into the Senate in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was one of the 14 lawmakers who defected to the PDP in the defection wave in 2018.

Governor AbdulRazaq mourns senator

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also expressed shock at the demise of the ex-lawmaker.

Mr AbdulRazaq, In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the death of the ex-lawmaker as a shock.

“We received with shock and profound sadness reports of the death of Senator Rafiu Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party after a brief illness.

“The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late senator, the people of Ojoku in Oyun Local Government Area, and the Peoples Democratic Party on this sad development.

“This shocking development again reminds everyone of the inevitability of death for all human beings and the fact that it could come unannounced for anyone, according to the Governor.

“Governor AbdulRazaq prays to Allaah to admit the senator to al-Jannah Firdaus and give comfort to his family members, political associates, and followers,” the statement reads.

