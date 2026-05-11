The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the passing of Aishatu Muhammadu, a 73-year-old pilgrim from Adamawa State, during the 2026 Hajj exercise.

​The Commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, announced the development in a statement released to reporters on Sunday. She noted that the deceased hailed from the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

“The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, has conveyed deep condolences on behalf of the Federal Government to the family of Mallama Aishatu Muhammadu, a pilgrim from Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, who died in Saudi Arabia on 10th May 2026, at the age of 73 years.”

The statement said the pilgrim died due to cardiac arrest.

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“The pilgrim suffered a fatal cardiac arrest en route from Jeddah to the holy city of Madinah.

“Ambassador Yusuf conveyed the condolences in a phone call to the brother of the deceased, Umaru Jauro Koko, with prayers that Almighty Allah grant the deceased Mallama Aishatu Aljannatul Firdaus.

“He also prayed that Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Ambassador Yusuf assured the family of the government’s support in ensuring the safe return of the deceased’s personal effects, including the BTA and death certificate, through the Adamawa State Pilgrims Welfare Commission.

“Mallama Aisha is survived by many children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild, among whom is Abdullahi Bello, Divisional Officer, Ganye Division of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,” the statement added.