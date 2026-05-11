Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has intervened in the contest over the Kano Central senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), clearing the path for former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau to emerge as the consensus candidate.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, in a statement on Sunday, noted that this followed a high-level reconciliation meeting convened by Governor Yusuf in Abuja.

He said during the meeting that all the aspirants and key stakeholders agreed to work for the party’s unity in the state.

Eight aspirants withdrew their bids and pledged their full support to Mr Shekarau as the consensus candidate.

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Strategic importance

The statement described Kano Central as Nigeria’s largest senatorial district, with 15 local government areas and an estimated population of over 10 million people.

“Governor Yusuf commended the aspirants for prioritising the collective interest of the people over personal ambition,” the statement read. “He described their decision as a bold demonstration of maturity, sacrifice, and a commitment to strengthening democratic values.”

Similar moves

Before the Abuja reconciliation meeting, the governor hosted several others at the Government since last Sunday on party matters.

He engaged with influential political figures and stakeholders from across the state’s 44 local government areas who are vying for elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that several serving lawmakers and their challengers arrived at the Government House in batches.

The governor was consulting the aspirants before presenting the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to those chosen as consensus candidates.

Insiders stated that in LGAs where a consensus cannot be reached, the party will conduct primary elections to pick the candidates.

The atmosphere is tense regarding the contest for the Kiru/Bebeji constituency.

A viral video captures the incumbent member, Abdulmumini Jibrin, refusing a handshake with his primary opponent, Sanusi Kiru, within the Government House premises.

In the footage, Mr Jibrin is seen verbally confronting his rival, boastfully claiming he would win the primaries as usual, should the consensus efforts fail.

​In the Dala Local Government Area, the governor has presented the forms to Aliyu Madaki. This followed a consensus reached among aspirants and APC leaders at the local level.

The gathering featured prominent APC figures, including former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who reportedly assisted in navigating the complex consensus arrangements.

Mr Jibrin, representing the Kano North District, and his colleague in Kano South, Abdulrahman Kawu, have already received formal endorsements from party leaders at the state, local government, and ward levels.

Governor Yusuf is pushing for the emergence of consensus candidates to consolidate political control, following his defection to the APC in January.

The move will test his ability to maintain the loyalty of his new APC colleagues while managing the remnants of his former political base, which remains a potent force in the state

The governor has embraced his role as the new head of the party in the state and is attempting to unite the factions that may have been jarred by the recent mass defections from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the APC.

This strategy aims at reducing the friction often associated with competitive primaries.