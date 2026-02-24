Ismail Yusuf, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says the reduced 2026 Hajj quota affected many countries, and was not targeted at Nigeria.

Mr Yusuf spoke during a strategic stakeholders’ meeting on Monday in Abuja, attributing the development to logistical capacity and evolving regulatory measures by Saudi authorities.

The meeting drew commissioners, board members, state pilgrims’ board chairpersons and executive secretaries, medical mission officials, and management staff.

In a statement by Information Officer Abdulbasit Abba, Mr Yusuf urged states to correct claims that Nigeria was singled out for the quota reduction.

He reaffirmed NAHCON’s commitment to transparency, professionalism and strict regulatory oversight as preparations intensify for the 2026 Hajj.

Mr Yusuf said Nigeria’s allocation stands at 40,250 pilgrims, excluding tour operators, but uploaded data reportedly exceeded the approved figure.

He directed states to urgently reconcile records and withdraw excess entries to prevent administrative bottlenecks.

According to him, Saudi authorities have fixed a firm visa deadline of 1st Shawwal, with no indication of extension.

“To beat the deadline, states must conclude medical screening, documentation and data uploads within the operational window to ensure timely visa issuance,” he said.

He warned against substitutions on flight manifests, citing integration between airline bookings and accommodation systems.

The board member representing the Ministry of Health, Said Dumbulwa, briefed stakeholders on strengthened health certification requirements.

Mr Dumbulwa said screening must be conducted only at recognised hospitals, with mandatory inclusion of Medical and Dental Council registration numbers.

He added that medical certificates must be digitally uploaded for verification, with strict adherence to identified disqualifying conditions.

“Private hospitals are not permitted to conduct Hajj certification,” he said, announcing plans for a national coordination platform to streamline medical processes.

In a relief for pilgrims, Mr Yusuf announced a reduction in the Yellow Card fee from ₦5,000 to ₦2,000 for the 2026 Hajj.

He disclosed that Port Health Services will directly supervise vaccination certification amid stricter Saudi verification, including biometric checks.

NAHCON also announced strict monitoring of airline performance, warning that underperforming carriers may lose allocations to better-performing operators.

States were advised to promptly refund intending pilgrims who will not travel to avoid disputes and preserve public trust.

Mr Yusuf revealed plans to deploy monitoring teams to Saudi Arabia to assess feeding, accommodation, sanitation and service delivery. He said best-performing states may receive national recognition, while non-compliance would attract sanctions.

The chairman reaffirmed that State Pilgrims Welfare Boards remain primary custodians of pilgrims, while NAHCON’s role is regulatory.

He urged unity, professionalism and collective responsibility to ensure a successful 2026 Hajj operation.

(NAN)